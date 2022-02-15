Xbox Game Pass gets Madden NFL 22 to cure post Super Bowl blues

EA Play continues to be a great bonus for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, with the news Madden NFL 22 is among the next batch of games arriving on the platform later this week.

Madden NFL 22, the latest game in the historic American football franchise, will be available on Game Pass for console and PC via Microsoft’s hook up with EA Play. It enters the end zone on February 17.

Madden 22 wasn’t exactly the highest rated game in the history of the series (it has a 0.6 rating on metacritic), but its arrival will be a boost to NFL fans missing a little gridiron action after the Super Bowl brought the season to a close on Sunday night.

EA Play’s Mass Effect Legendary Edition is also available to play as part of Xbox Game Pass’ Cloud Gaming (Beta) from today. Meanwhile EA’s Super Mega Baseball 3 hits Game Pass for console on February 24, while Alice: Madness Returns will drop on Game Pass for PC on February 28.

Those games will join the already-announced Total War: Warhammer III, which arrives as a day one Game Pass launch for PC Game Pass subscribers on Friday. The game is generating massive buzz and, even if you’re a newcomer, there’s plenty to enjoy. Our own Gemma Ryles says: “This is definitely a title that anyone could get into, even if you’ve never played an RTS (real-time strategy) game before.”

Microsoft also writes: “Rally your forces and step into the Realm of Chaos, a dimension of mind-bending horror where the very fate of the world will be decided. Will you conquer your Daemons… or command them?”

Rounding out the next drop is Lawn Mowing Simulator (Console, February 17) which promises a “break from the real world and enjoy the challenge and serenity of mowing the Great British countryside.”

A game preview of the FPS Roboquest arrives on February 22 for PC Game Pass subscribers, while Galactic Civilisations III will also be available for PC users on February 24.