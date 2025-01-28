If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to clear a significant amount of storage on your phone, this guide is for you.

If you’re anything like us, your camera roll is probably filled with screenshots of recipes you’ll never follow, out-of-date memes and 30 ever-so-slightly different versions of the same selfie. However, the prospect of going through your photos one by one and separating the trash from holiday snaps, birthday pics and other important stuff can be overwhelming.

This is where camera roll-cleaning apps like Swipewipe and Swipe Photo Cleaner come in handy, splitting your images into manageable sections and allowing you to choose what to keep and what to trash with a swift swipe left or right.

Keep reading to learn how to free up space on your phone in less than five minutes by spring-cleaning your camera roll, or head to our other guide to learn more tips on clearing your iPhone storage.

What you’ll need

An iPhone or Android

The Swipewipe app

The Short Version

Open the Swipewipe app Select a category Swipe right to keep an image Swipe left to delete an image Tap Delete Images when you get to the end of that category