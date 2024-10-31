How to follow sports scores on the iPhone’s lock screen

Sometimes you want to keep an eye on sports scores even when you can’t sit down and watch the match.

Whether you’ve got money on a game or simply want to keep up with your home team, you probably want to see live updates throughout the match. Usually, that would involve opening up an app or searching for the game in your browser. However, as of iOS 18 landing, you can now view sports scores directly on your lock screen using the Live Activities feature.

Keep reading to learn how to follow live sports scores on your iPhone’s Lock Screen.

What you’ll need

An iPhone running iOS 18 or above

The Apple Sport app

The Short Version

Open your iPhone settings Tap Apps Select Sports Tap Live Activities Toggle Allow Live Activities on