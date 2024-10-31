How to follow sports scores on the iPhone’s lock screen
Sometimes you want to keep an eye on sports scores even when you can’t sit down and watch the match.
Whether you’ve got money on a game or simply want to keep up with your home team, you probably want to see live updates throughout the match. Usually, that would involve opening up an app or searching for the game in your browser. However, as of iOS 18 landing, you can now view sports scores directly on your lock screen using the Live Activities feature.
Keep reading to learn how to follow live sports scores on your iPhone’s Lock Screen.
What you’ll need
- An iPhone running iOS 18 or above
- The Apple Sport app
The Short Version
- Open your iPhone settings
- Tap Apps
- Select Sports
- Tap Live Activities
- Toggle Allow Live Activities on
How to follow sports scores on the iPhone’s lock screen
Step
1
Open your iPhone settings
We’ll be using the Sports app in this example, but Apple also supports live sports scores from some third-party apps.
Step
2
Tap Apps
You may need to scroll down to find the Apps heading.
Step
3
Select Sports
Or any other app that supports Live Activities for sports scores.
Step
4
Tap Live Activites
This will take you to your Live Activities settings for the Sports app.
Step
5
Toggle Allow Live Activities on
Then head to the Sports app and follow your favourite teams to see match scores on your lock screen.
Troubleshooting
To view sports scores via the Sports app, simply tap the icon in the top right corner, select edit and tap the star next to any teams you want to follow.
If you don’t want to see the scores for a match, simply unfollow that team in the Sports app ahead of the game by following the steps above and tapping the star again. You can always follow them again later.