Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to follow sports scores on the iPhone’s lock screen

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Sometimes you want to keep an eye on sports scores even when you can’t sit down and watch the match. 

Whether you’ve got money on a game or simply want to keep up with your home team, you probably want to see live updates throughout the match. Usually, that would involve opening up an app or searching for the game in your browser. However, as of iOS 18 landing, you can now view sports scores directly on your lock screen using the Live Activities feature. 

Keep reading to learn how to follow live sports scores on your iPhone’s Lock Screen. 

What you’ll need 

  • An iPhone running iOS 18 or above 
  • The Apple Sport app 

The Short Version 

  1. Open your iPhone settings
  2. Tap Apps
  3. Select Sports
  4. Tap Live Activities
  5. Toggle Allow Live Activities on

How to follow sports scores on the iPhone’s lock screen

  1. Step
    1

    Open your iPhone settings

    We’ll be using the Sports app in this example, but Apple also supports live sports scores from some third-party apps. How to follow sports scores on the iPhone’s lock screen

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Apps

    You may need to scroll down to find the Apps heading. How to follow sports scores on the iPhone’s lock screen

  3. Step
    3

    Select Sports

    Or any other app that supports Live Activities for sports scores. How to follow sports scores on the iPhone’s lock screen

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Live Activites

    This will take you to your Live Activities settings for the Sports app. How to follow sports scores on the iPhone’s lock screen

  5. Step
    5

    Toggle Allow Live Activities on

    Then head to the Sports app and follow your favourite teams to see match scores on your lock screen. How to follow sports scores on the iPhone’s lock screen

Troubleshooting

How to follow sports scores

To view sports scores via the Sports app, simply tap the icon in the top right corner, select edit and tap the star next to any teams you want to follow.

How to hide sports scores

If you don’t want to see the scores for a match, simply unfollow that team in the Sports app ahead of the game by following the steps above and tapping the star again. You can always follow them again later.

You might like…

How to object to Meta using your data for training its AI

How to object to Meta using your data for training its AI

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
How to use Safari extensions on iPhone

How to use Safari extensions on iPhone

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
How to try Apple Intelligence on your iPhone right now

How to try Apple Intelligence on your iPhone right now

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
How to use Safari Reader in iOS 18

How to use Safari Reader in iOS 18

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
How to use the Passwords app on iPhone in iOS 18

How to use the Passwords app on iPhone in iOS 18

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
How to mirror your iPhone on a Mac

How to mirror your iPhone on a Mac

Max Parker 1 month ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words