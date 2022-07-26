How to fast charge an iPhone
Have you ever been on your way out the door only to realise your phone has less than 10% battery? This is where fast charging comes to the rescue. Scroll down to learn everything you need to know about fast charging your iPhone.
Apple originally introduced fast charging to its smartphones in 2017 with the iPhone 8 and, while its 18W charging isn’t anywhere near as fast as that on some Android phones like the 120W Xiaomi 12 Pro, it still promises to give you that initial 50% boost in just half an hour.
The key to unlocking these faster charging speeds is to pick up an 18W (or 20W if you use an iPhone 12 or 13) power adapter. Sadly, Apple doesn’t provide a charging brick in the box anymore, but you can pick one up from Apple or a third-party brand for around $19/£19/€25.
You can also get 15W fast charging wirelessly on the iPhone 12 or 13 using Apple’s MagSafe charger, though the Mini models are limited to 12W. That said, this guide covers how to charge your phone with a cable and adapter for the fastest possible charging speeds.
What you’ll need:
- An iPhone 8 or above
- An 18W minimum power adapter (20W minimum for the iPhone 12 and 13)
How to fast charge an iPhone
Step
1
Find a power adapter
Apple lists its own 18W, 20W, 29W, 30W, 61W, 87W and 96W adapters all as supporting fast charging, along with “comparable third-party power adapters” that support USB Power Delivery.
Step
2
Plug your phone in to charge
You’ll need to use a USB-C to Lightning cable alongside your adapter.
Step
3
Wait
You should see your phone hit 50% in around 30 minutes.
Troubleshooting
You can find fast charging support on the following phones:
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone X
iPhone XR
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone SE (2020)
iPhone 12 Mini
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 13 Mini
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone SE (2022)
If you’re using an Apple power adapter, you can find the exact number of watts your adapter carries on the certification label on the top or bottom of the charging brick.