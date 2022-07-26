Have you ever been on your way out the door only to realise your phone has less than 10% battery? This is where fast charging comes to the rescue. Scroll down to learn everything you need to know about fast charging your iPhone.

Apple originally introduced fast charging to its smartphones in 2017 with the iPhone 8 and, while its 18W charging isn’t anywhere near as fast as that on some Android phones like the 120W Xiaomi 12 Pro, it still promises to give you that initial 50% boost in just half an hour.

The key to unlocking these faster charging speeds is to pick up an 18W (or 20W if you use an iPhone 12 or 13) power adapter. Sadly, Apple doesn’t provide a charging brick in the box anymore, but you can pick one up from Apple or a third-party brand for around $19/£19/€25.

You can also get 15W fast charging wirelessly on the iPhone 12 or 13 using Apple’s MagSafe charger, though the Mini models are limited to 12W. That said, this guide covers how to charge your phone with a cable and adapter for the fastest possible charging speeds.

Keep reading to learn how to fast charge an iPhone.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone 8 or above

An 18W minimum power adapter (20W minimum for the iPhone 12 and 13)

The Short Version

Get an 18W (or higher) power adapter Plug in your phone Wait 30 minutes