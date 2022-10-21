 large image

How to export a file as a PNG in Photoshop

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to export your Photoshop project as an image, saving the file as a PNG is one way to go about that process. Here’s how to do it in just a few steps.

Unlike JPEGs, PNGs retain more information and can be transparent. While JPEGs are the best option if you’re short on space or need to save a large number of photos, PNGs are better if you’re making web graphics or any other images you want to stay sharp. 

Read on to learn how to export a file as a PNG in Photoshop… 

What you will need: 

  • Adobe Photoshop 
  • A Creative Cloud subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Click File 
  2. Hover over Export 
  3. Click Quick Export As PNG 
  4. Hit Save

  1. Step
    1

    Click File

    This will be in the menu bar at the top of the screen.
    How to export a file as a PNG in Photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Hover over Export

    You can find this option about halfway down the dropdown menu. How to export a file as a PNG in Photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Click Quick Export As PNG

    Alternatively, you can click Export As…, change the format to PNG and hit Export. However, that requires a couple more steps than this method. How to export a file as a PNG in Photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    Choose a location for your file and hit Save

    You can also name your file at this stage, but that is optional. How to export a file as a PNG in Photoshop

Troubleshooting

How to export a file as a JPEG in Photoshop

If you want to export a file as a JPEG or a GIF, all you need to do is click Export As… instead of Quick Export As PNG during step 3. Then, change the format and hit Export.

How to save a file as a PSD in Photoshop

Saving your file as a PSD, or Photoshop Document, will allow you to go back and work on the image while keeping all of its layers intact. 

To save a PSD, just click File, Save As, On Your Computer and then Save On Your Computer. You can also save the file to the cloud if you prefer.

