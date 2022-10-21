If you’re looking to export your Photoshop project as an image, saving the file as a PNG is one way to go about that process. Here’s how to do it in just a few steps.

Unlike JPEGs, PNGs retain more information and can be transparent. While JPEGs are the best option if you’re short on space or need to save a large number of photos, PNGs are better if you’re making web graphics or any other images you want to stay sharp.

Read on to learn how to export a file as a PNG in Photoshop…

What you will need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Click File Hover over Export Click Quick Export As PNG Hit Save

Step

1 Click File This will be in the menu bar at the top of the screen.

Step

2 Hover over Export You can find this option about halfway down the dropdown menu. Step

3 Click Quick Export As PNG Alternatively, you can click Export As…, change the format to PNG and hit Export. However, that requires a couple more steps than this method. Step

4 Choose a location for your file and hit Save You can also name your file at this stage, but that is optional.