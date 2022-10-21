How to export a file as a PNG in Photoshop
If you’re looking to export your Photoshop project as an image, saving the file as a PNG is one way to go about that process. Here’s how to do it in just a few steps.
Unlike JPEGs, PNGs retain more information and can be transparent. While JPEGs are the best option if you’re short on space or need to save a large number of photos, PNGs are better if you’re making web graphics or any other images you want to stay sharp.
Read on to learn how to export a file as a PNG in Photoshop…
What you will need:
- Adobe Photoshop
- A Creative Cloud subscription
The Short Version
- Click File
- Hover over Export
- Click Quick Export As PNG
- Hit Save
Step
1
Click File
This will be in the menu bar at the top of the screen.
Step
2
Hover over Export
You can find this option about halfway down the dropdown menu.
Step
3
Click Quick Export As PNG
Alternatively, you can click Export As…, change the format to PNG and hit Export. However, that requires a couple more steps than this method.
Step
4
Choose a location for your file and hit Save
You can also name your file at this stage, but that is optional.
Troubleshooting
If you want to export a file as a JPEG or a GIF, all you need to do is click Export As… instead of Quick Export As PNG during step 3. Then, change the format and hit Export.
Saving your file as a PSD, or Photoshop Document, will allow you to go back and work on the image while keeping all of its layers intact.
To save a PSD, just click File, Save As, On Your Computer and then Save On Your Computer. You can also save the file to the cloud if you prefer.