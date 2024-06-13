Euro 2024 stream: How to watch every single game live for free

The biggest football tournament of 2024 is upon us as nations from around Europe compete for the chance to win 2024.

It’s been two years of qualifications (and some boring friendlies) but now footballs fans can sit back and enjoy a month-long feast of football – at least if your team gets to the final.

There are two ways that you can the action if you live in the UK, though unlike Euro 2020, this tournament won’t be produced in 4K HLG HDR, with the likes of the BBC streaming at 1080p HDR on iPlayer.

So, if you want to know how and where to watch every Euro 2024 match for free, keep reading on.

How to watch every Euro 2024 game live for free

The rights to Euro 2024 is shared between BBC and ITV, and matches will be broadcast both on linear TV (through an aerial) and through streaming (iPlayer and ITVX).

For England fans, the group stage matches will be shared with the BBC getting the first two matches and ITV the last.

16 June – Serbia v England – 8pm (BBC)

20 June – Denmark v England – 5pm (BBC)

25 June – England v Slovenia – 8pm (ITV)

For Scottish football fans, the first match of the tournament will be against hosts Germany, which will be on ITV.

14 June – Germany v Scotland – 8pm (ITV)

19 June – Scotland v Switzerland – 8pm (BBC)

23 June – Scotland v Hungary – 8pm (ITV)

For a longer list of which matches are being shown on which broadcast, check out the list below.

14th June

Germany v Scotland, 8pm ITV

15th June

Hungary v Switzerland, 2pm ITV

Spain v Croatia, 5pm ITV

Italy v Albania, 8pm BBC

16th June

Poland v Netherlands, 2pm BBC

Slovenia v Denmark, 5pm ITV

Serbia v England, 8pm BBC

17th June

Romania v Ukraine, 2pm BBC

Belgium v Slovakia, 5pm ITV

Austria v France 8pm ITV

18th June

Turkey v Georgia, 5pm BBC

Portugal v Czech Republic, 8pm BBC

19th June

Croatia v Albania, 2pm ITV

Germany v Hungary, 5pm BBC

Scotland v Switzerland, 8pm BBC

20th June

Slovenia v Serbia, 2pm ITV

Denmark v England, 5pm BBC

Spain v Italy, 8pm ITV

21st June

Slovakia v Ukraine, 2pm BBC

Poland v Austria, 5pm ITV

Netherlands v France, 8pm BBC

22nd June

Georgia v Czech Republic, 2pm BBC

Turkey v Portugal, 5pm ITV

Belgium v Romania, 8pm ITV

23rd June

Switzerland v Germany, 8pm BBC

Scotland v Hungary, 8pm BBC

24th June

Albania v Spain, 8pm BBC

Croatia v Italy, 8pm BBC

25th June

Netherland v Austria, 5pm BBC

France v Poland, 5pm BBC

England v Slovenia, 8pm ITV

Denmark v Serbia, 8pm ITV

26th June

Slovakia v Romania, 5pm BBC

Ukraine v Belgium, 5pm BBC

Georgia v Portugal, 8pm ITV

Czech Republic v Turkey, 8pm ITV

How to watch Euro 2024 – what do I need?

As Euro 2024 is not being produced in 4K, you won’t need a device or a display to see all that 4K detail. What you will need, though, is a device capable of showing HDR content.

Practially all 4K TVs sold these will support some form of HDR, and all are required to support HDR10 and HLG as standard.

BBC’s iPlayer app supports HDR but ITVX does not, so if you want to watch the matches in the best way possible, you’ll need a device that supports HDR streaming on iPlayer.

The BBC has a list of compatible TVs here, but don’t despair if yours isn’t listed: various Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple, and other streaming devices are listed, and plug straight into a HDMI port. This would be a great way of adding HDR support without investing in a whole new TV.

You also need an internet connection with the bandwidth to deal with a stream. The BBC recommends a speed of 24Mbit/s for 4K or 12Mbit/s for a reduced experience for UHD streams. As the tournament is being show at 1080p HDR, you won’t need as much as 12Mbit/s