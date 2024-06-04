Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to enable bypass charging on the Galaxy S24

Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

Bypass charging is a handy feature of most gaming phones, allowing gamers to bypass the battery when gaming to keep the phone cool over longer periods of play.

While Samsung might not shout about it, the Galaxy S24 range is one of few 2024 flagship ranges that also offer the tech – though it’s not called bypass charging on Samsung phones, making it even harder to find.

But that’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in; we’re Samsung smartphone experts and know OneUI like the back of our hands. With that said, here’s how you can enable bypass charging on your Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus or S24 Ultra.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus or S24 Ultra
  • A smartphone charger with 20W USB-C PD support

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap the Search icon.
  3. Search for Game Booster.
  4. Tap Game Booster Settings.
  5. Plug your phone into your charger.
  6. Toggle on ‘Pause USB PD charging when gaming’.

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    The first step to enabling bypass charging on your Samsung Galaxy S24 is to open the Settings app. That’s the one with the cogwheel icon if you’re unfamiliar.Settings app on Galaxy S24

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the Search icon

    Samsung’s bypass charging feature is baked into its Game Booster game mode – a mode that doesn’t actually have a dedicated Settings menu. Instead, tap the search icon (the magnifying glass icon) in the top-right corner.Settings app on Galaxy S24

  3. Step
    3

    Search for Game Booster

    In the search field, type Game Booster.Settings app search on Galaxy S24

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Game Booster Settings

    From the results, tap Game Booster Settings.Settings app search results on Galaxy S24

  5. Step
    5

    Plug your phone into your charger

    Before you can toggle on Samsung’s bypass charging functionality, your Galaxy S24 has to be plugged into a compatible charger.

    More specifically, it has to support USB-C Power Delivery (PD) with at least 20W of power, and your smartphone has to have more than 20% charge too. Plug your S24 into a charger and, if necessary, wait for it to hit 20% charge.Charging the Galaxy S24

  6. Step
    6

    Toggle on Pause USB PD charging when gaming

    Scroll down to the bottom of the Game Booster Settings menu and toggle on the ‘Pause USB PD charging when gaming’. 

    It’s not explicitly called bypass charging like on some gaming phones, but the functionality is the same, essentially bypassing the battery when playing games to stop your phone from overheating and your battery from degrading unnecessarily.

    Once active, bypass charging will automatically be enabled when playing any Game Booster-supported game (which is most games, by the way) and your phone is plugged into a charger. Happy gaming! Enable bypass charging on Samsung Galaxy S24

Troubleshooting

The option to pause USB PD charging is greyed out. What should I do?

If the option is greyed out and unavailable, make sure that your phone is currently on charge. If it is, you might not have a USB PD-compatible charger at the minimum of 20W for the functionality to work. If that’s the case, you’ll need to invest in a new charger.

Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Trusted Reviews Logo

