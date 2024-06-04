How to enable bypass charging on the Galaxy S24

Bypass charging is a handy feature of most gaming phones, allowing gamers to bypass the battery when gaming to keep the phone cool over longer periods of play.

While Samsung might not shout about it, the Galaxy S24 range is one of few 2024 flagship ranges that also offer the tech – though it’s not called bypass charging on Samsung phones, making it even harder to find.

But that’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in; we’re Samsung smartphone experts and know OneUI like the back of our hands. With that said, here’s how you can enable bypass charging on your Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus or S24 Ultra.

What you’ll need:

A Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus or S24 Ultra

A smartphone charger with 20W USB-C PD support

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap the Search icon. Search for Game Booster. Tap Game Booster Settings. Plug your phone into your charger. Toggle on ‘Pause USB PD charging when gaming’.