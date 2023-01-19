How to enable Bluetooth on your Google Stadia controller

Google Stadia may be gone but there’s still time to give new life to your Stadia controller. Here’s how you can toggle the Bluetooth mode on the official Stadia controller.

Google Stadia, the cloud service that was determined to take on the console gaming market, is no more. Despite its intriguing set of features, including the ability to pick up where you left of on any Stadia compatible device, be it a phone, TV or laptop, Stadia just couldn’t quite catch on with the masses.

Google officially took down Stadia on January 18th 2023, and while users have been refunded for any digital purchases made on the service, you might be wondering where that leaves the physical Stadia controller? Luckily for any Stadia adopters, Google has released a fix that enables you to use the Stadia controller over Bluetooth. Be aware however, the fix is only available until December 31st 2023, so if you want to enable Bluetooth on your Stadia controller before the cut-off point, these are the steps you need to follow.

What you’ll need:

A Stadia controller

A USB-C cable

A laptop/PC

The Short Version:

Go to the Stadia Bluetooth Mode website and click ‘Switch to Bluetooth Mode’ Click ‘Start’ on Switch to Bluetooth Mode Plug in your Stadia controller Click ‘Allow Chrome to verify’ Select ‘Stadia Controller rev. A’ then click ‘Connect’ Follow the steps on screen Click ‘Allow Chrome to download’ Select ‘SP Blank RT Family’ then click ‘Connect’ Click ‘Allow Chrome to install’ Select ‘USB COMPOSITE DEVICE’ then click ‘Connect’ Bluetooth is now enabled on your Stadia controller

Step

1 Go to the Stadia Bluetooth Mode website and click ‘Switch to Bluetooth Mode’ Click here to go to the Stadia Bluetooth Mode website and then click on the ‘Switch to Bluetooth mode’ button in the centre of the page. Step

2 Click ‘Start’ on Switch to Bluetooth Mode On the left-hand side you’ll see a box entitled ‘Switch to Bluetooth Mode’. Click on the ‘Start’ button within that box. Step

3 Plug in your Stadia controller Use a USB-C cable to plug your Stadia controller into your PC or laptop, then click ‘Continue’. Step

4 Click ‘Allow Chrome to verify’ To move on to the next step, click on the ‘Allow Chrome to verify’ button in the centre of the page. This will open a pop-up near the top of your browser. Step

5 Select ‘Stadia Controller rev. A’ then click ‘Connect’ Inside the pop-up that’s just appeared, select ‘Stadia Controller rev. A’ and then click ‘Connect’ to continue. Step

6 Follow the steps on screen For this section you’ll need to unplug your Stadia controller, then hold down the ‘three dots’ button as you plug it back in. With the ‘three dots’ button held down, press down the Google Assistant, Y and A buttons at the same time. Step

7 Click ‘Allow Chrome to download’ On the Download Bluetooth mode update page, click on ‘Allow Chrome to download’ in the centre of your screen. When you do, another pop-up will appear. Step

8 Select ‘SP Blank RT Family’ then click ‘Connect’ On this second pop-up, select ‘SP Blank RT Family’ from the list before clicking ‘Connect’. Step

9 Click ‘Allow Chrome to install’ After the download is complete, click ‘Allow Chrome to install’ on the next step. A third and final pop-up will appear. Step

10 Select ‘USB COMPOSITE DEVICE’ then click ‘Connect’ On this final pop-up screen, select ‘USB COMPOSITE DEVICE’ and then click ‘Connect’ to finish the process. Step

11 Bluetooth is now enabled on your Stadia controller You’re now free to connect your Stadia controller with compatible Bluetooth devices.