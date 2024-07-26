Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to edit the Control Center on iPhone in iOS 18

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

iOS 18 is an exciting update to the iPhone due for release later this year, but keen fans can get early access via the Public Beta. If you’ve taken the plunge and want to make the most of the new Control Center functionality, you’ve come to the right place.

The refreshed Control Center is arguably one of the handiest features in the iOS 18 update; it not only offers a new look and feel, but it’s more customisable than ever. You can move controls around, resize them and even add an entirely new page of controls if one isn’t enough for your needs.

The problem is that Apple doesn’t make this clear when using iOS 18. But that’s where we come in; we outline exactly how you can edit your iPhone’s Control Center in iOS 18 right here.

If you’re yet to take the plunge, but are curious, take a look at how to install the iOS 18 public beta

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone running the iOS 18 beta

The Short Version 

  1. Swipe down from the top-right of your iPhone to access Control Center.
  2. Tap the Plus icon to edit your Control Center layout.
  3. Tap and hold an icon to move it around.
  4. Tap and drag the grey handle to resize your controls.
  5. Tap the Delete icon in the top-left to remove a control shortcut.
  6. Tap Add a Control to add new controls.
  7. Swipe down to access an entirely new control screen.
  8. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to save your new Control Center layout. 

  1. Step
    1

    Swipe down from the top-right of your iPhone to access Control Center

    On your iPhone running the iOS 18 beta, swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen to access the Control Center. This can be done from anywhere within iOS.Home screen in iOS 18

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the Plus icon to edit your Control Center layout

    Tap the Plus icon in the top-left of the Control Center to customise your layout.Control Center in iOS 18

  3. Step
    3

    Tap and hold an icon to move it around

    From here, you can tap, hold and drag any icon in the Control Center to move it around. This can take some getting used to, especially in early betas where the other icons tend to have a mind of their own when you’re moving an icon. 
    Control Center in iOS 18

  4. Step
    4

    Tap and drag the grey handle to resize your controls

    Certain controls in the Control Center can be resized, not only making the button bigger but often adding new functionality. Any icon with a grey handle in the bottom-left corner can be resized; just tap and drag it to the desired shape to resize it.
    Control Center in iOS 18

  5. Step
    5

    Tap the Delete icon in the top-left to remove a control shortcut

    Want to get rid of a control that you don’t use? No problem, just tap the delete icon on the top-left of any icon you want to remove. 
    Control Center in iOS 18

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Add a Control to add new controls

    If you want to add new controls to your Control Center, tap the Add a Control button at the bottom of the screen. 

    From here, you’ll get access to a range of controls; recommended controls appear at the top, but scroll down and you’ll find the full selection. Just tap the icon of the control you’d like to add. 
    Control Center in iOS 18

  7. Step
    7

    Swipe down to access an entirely new control screen

    What if one single page of controls isn’t enough for your needs? Swipe down past the dedicated media control and connectivity sheets and you’ll find a completely empty sheet, ready for you to fill up.
    Control Center in iOS 18

  8. Step
    8

    Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to save your new Control Center layout

    Once you’re happy with your new Control Center layout, simply swipe up from the bottom of the screen (in the same way you’d go back to the Home screen from an app) to save the configuration. 
    Control Center in iOS 18

Troubleshooting

I can’t edit my Control Center. What should I do?

The feature is exclusive to iOS 18, so make sure you’re running the iOS 18 public beta first.

You might like…

How to install the iPadOS 18 public beta on your iPad

How to install the iPadOS 18 public beta on your iPad

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
How to install the iOS 18 public beta on your iPhone

How to install the iOS 18 public beta on your iPhone

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
How to find your phone number on Android

How to find your phone number on Android

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
How to scan documents with your iPhone

How to scan documents with your iPhone

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
How to identify apps draining your smartphone battery

How to identify apps draining your smartphone battery

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
How to schedule text messages on Android

How to schedule text messages on Android

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words