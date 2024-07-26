How to edit the Control Center on iPhone in iOS 18

iOS 18 is an exciting update to the iPhone due for release later this year, but keen fans can get early access via the Public Beta. If you’ve taken the plunge and want to make the most of the new Control Center functionality, you’ve come to the right place.

The refreshed Control Center is arguably one of the handiest features in the iOS 18 update; it not only offers a new look and feel, but it’s more customisable than ever. You can move controls around, resize them and even add an entirely new page of controls if one isn’t enough for your needs.

The problem is that Apple doesn’t make this clear when using iOS 18. But that’s where we come in; we outline exactly how you can edit your iPhone’s Control Center in iOS 18 right here.

If you’re yet to take the plunge, but are curious, take a look at how to install the iOS 18 public beta.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running the iOS 18 beta

The Short Version

Swipe down from the top-right of your iPhone to access Control Center. Tap the Plus icon to edit your Control Center layout. Tap and hold an icon to move it around. Tap and drag the grey handle to resize your controls. Tap the Delete icon in the top-left to remove a control shortcut. Tap Add a Control to add new controls. Swipe down to access an entirely new control screen. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to save your new Control Center layout.