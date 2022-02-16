 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to download videos from Twitter

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Found the perfect cat video on Twitter, but can’t figure out how to save it? We’ve put together this step-by-step guide to teach you how to download videos from the popular social media site. 

Twitter might not be a video platform in the same way that TikTok is and Instagram is trying to be, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t countless great videos shared across the website every day. 

Whether you’re downloading a music video, a meme or memories with friends, read on to learn how to save a video from Twitter in a few easy steps. 

How to download videos from Twitter 

Like saving a GIF from Twitter, downloading a video from the website is a slightly more complicated process than you might think. 

Rather than having a save video button built-in, Twitter forces its users to seek help from third-party services if they want to download any videos posted on the site. 

Luckily, there are a handful of free options that support Twitter’s desktop and mobile platforms. In this guide, we’ll be focussing on how to save Twitter videos to your desktop, but you can scroll down to the bottom of the page for more mobile options. 

Here’s how to download videos from Twitter… 

What’ll you’ll need: 

The Short Version: 

  1. Open up the video you want to save on Twitter and copy the link
  2. Paste the link into Twitter Video Downloader and hit Download
  3. Save the video

How to download videos from Twitter

  1. Step
    1

    Find a video

    This can be any tweet with a video you want to save how to download videos from twitter step 1

  2. Step
    2

    Click Share

    This is the small arrow icon in the bottom right corner of the tweethow to download videos from twitter step 2

  3. Step
    3

    This option should be second between Send via Direct Message and Share Tweet via…how to download videos from twitter step 3

  4. Step
    4

    Go to Twitter Video Downloader

    That’s twittervideodownloader.com in your browser how to download videos from twitter step 4

  5. Step
    5

    Paste the tweet into the box

    Click Ctrl/Cmd+V or right click in the box and hit Paste how to download videos from twitter step 5

  6. Step
    6

    Click Download

    This will generate your video how to download videos from twitter step 6

  7. Step
    7

    Right click on Download Video

    Hover over the Download Video button in the resolution you want to save and right click with your mouse or trackpad how to download videos from twitter step 7

  8. Step
    8

    When you right click the button a menu will pop up – you want to select Save Link As… to download the file
    how to download videos from twitter step 8

  9. Step
    9

    Name your file

    You can also select a location at this stage how to download videos from twitter step 9

  10. Step
    10

    Click Save

    That’s it – you’ve just saved a video from Twitter! how to download videos from twitter step 10

You might like…

How to delete a Twitter account

How to delete a Twitter account

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
How to save a GIF from Twitter

How to save a GIF from Twitter

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
Is Twitter safe? We asked the experts what they think

Is Twitter safe? We asked the experts what they think

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago

Troubleshooting

Can I save a video from Twitter in the app?

No, there is no feature in the Twitter app that’ll let you download videos.

How do I save a video from Twitter on my phone?

There are a handful of third-party mobile apps that, like Twitter Video Downloader, make it possible to download videos from Twitter. These include +Download and Download Twitter Videos for Android phones and MyMedia for Apple. 

You can even use the iPhone’s Shortcuts app to add Twitter Video Downloader as a shortcut on your phone. However, be warned that this is considered an untrusted shortcut, which essentially means that the shortcut has not been made or reviewed by Apple. While all this really indicates is that the shortcut comes from a third-party developer, those concerned about personal data may wish to avoid this method.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.