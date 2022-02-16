How to download videos from Twitter
Found the perfect cat video on Twitter, but can’t figure out how to save it? We’ve put together this step-by-step guide to teach you how to download videos from the popular social media site.
Twitter might not be a video platform in the same way that TikTok is and Instagram is trying to be, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t countless great videos shared across the website every day.
Whether you’re downloading a music video, a meme or memories with friends, read on to learn how to save a video from Twitter in a few easy steps.
Like saving a GIF from Twitter, downloading a video from the website is a slightly more complicated process than you might think.
Rather than having a save video button built-in, Twitter forces its users to seek help from third-party services if they want to download any videos posted on the site.
Luckily, there are a handful of free options that support Twitter’s desktop and mobile platforms. In this guide, we’ll be focussing on how to save Twitter videos to your desktop, but you can scroll down to the bottom of the page for more mobile options.
Here’s how to download videos from Twitter…
What’ll you’ll need:
- A device to access Twitter.com
- Twitter Video Downloader
The Short Version:
- Open up the video you want to save on Twitter and copy the link
- Paste the link into Twitter Video Downloader and hit Download
- Save the video
Step
1
Find a video
This can be any tweet with a video you want to save
Step
2
Click Share
This is the small arrow icon in the bottom right corner of the tweet
Step
3
Click Copy link to Tweet
This option should be second between Send via Direct Message and Share Tweet via…
Step
4
Go to Twitter Video Downloader
That’s twittervideodownloader.com in your browser
Step
5
Paste the tweet into the box
Click Ctrl/Cmd+V or right click in the box and hit Paste
Step
6
Click Download
This will generate your video
Step
7
Right click on Download Video
Hover over the Download Video button in the resolution you want to save and right click with your mouse or trackpad
Step
8
Click Save Link As…
When you right click the button a menu will pop up – you want to select Save Link As… to download the file
Step
9
Name your file
You can also select a location at this stage
Step
10
Click Save
That’s it – you’ve just saved a video from Twitter!
Troubleshooting
No, there is no feature in the Twitter app that’ll let you download videos.
There are a handful of third-party mobile apps that, like Twitter Video Downloader, make it possible to download videos from Twitter. These include +Download and Download Twitter Videos for Android phones and MyMedia for Apple.
You can even use the iPhone’s Shortcuts app to add Twitter Video Downloader as a shortcut on your phone. However, be warned that this is considered an untrusted shortcut, which essentially means that the shortcut has not been made or reviewed by Apple. While all this really indicates is that the shortcut comes from a third-party developer, those concerned about personal data may wish to avoid this method.