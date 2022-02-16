Found the perfect cat video on Twitter, but can’t figure out how to save it? We’ve put together this step-by-step guide to teach you how to download videos from the popular social media site.

Twitter might not be a video platform in the same way that TikTok is and Instagram is trying to be, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t countless great videos shared across the website every day.

Whether you’re downloading a music video, a meme or memories with friends, read on to learn how to save a video from Twitter in a few easy steps.

How to download videos from Twitter

Like saving a GIF from Twitter, downloading a video from the website is a slightly more complicated process than you might think.

Rather than having a save video button built-in, Twitter forces its users to seek help from third-party services if they want to download any videos posted on the site.

Luckily, there are a handful of free options that support Twitter’s desktop and mobile platforms. In this guide, we’ll be focussing on how to save Twitter videos to your desktop, but you can scroll down to the bottom of the page for more mobile options.

Here’s how to download videos from Twitter…

What’ll you’ll need:

A device to access Twitter.com

Twitter Video Downloader

The Short Version:

Open up the video you want to save on Twitter and copy the link Paste the link into Twitter Video Downloader and hit Download Save the video

How to download videos from Twitter Step

1 Find a video This can be any tweet with a video you want to save Step

2 Click Share This is the small arrow icon in the bottom right corner of the tweet Step

3 Click Copy link to Tweet This option should be second between Send via Direct Message and Share Tweet via… Step

4 Go to Twitter Video Downloader That’s twittervideodownloader.com in your browser Step

5 Paste the tweet into the box Click Ctrl/Cmd+V or right click in the box and hit Paste Step

6 Click Download This will generate your video Step

7 Right click on Download Video Hover over the Download Video button in the resolution you want to save and right click with your mouse or trackpad Step

8 Click Save Link As… When you right click the button a menu will pop up – you want to select Save Link As… to download the file

Step

9 Name your file You can also select a location at this stage Step

10 Click Save That’s it – you’ve just saved a video from Twitter!