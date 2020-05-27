Spotify is a hugely popular music streaming service, giving users access to millions of songs across a wide range of genres – and there are podcasts too! Our step by step guide will walk you through how to download music on Spotify, so you don’t have to chew through your data when you’re out and about.

If you want some Spotify tunes to accompany your commute or your run, but you don’t want to use up all your precious data, then this could be the solution for you. Equally, you’ll be able to listen to downloaded songs when you can’t get an internet connection at all. However, there is one immediate caveat, only paying members of Spotify Premium can download music onto their mobile devices.

Users of the free tier can download podcasts, but will not be able to download music. That facility on the app is reserved for those who subscribe.

How to download music from Spotify

Firstly, you’ll need to sign up to Spotify Premium. You can either pay to do so, using one of the three plans available or try a free trial. Plans range from £4.99 a month for a student account to £14.99 a month for a family plan. Take a look at the details below.

Step two is picking a playlist, song or album to download – anything you want.

Then, simply click the ‘download’ button on the right hand side, into the on position. The background of the button will turn green to show you that the playlist, song or album is downloading.

When your chosen music is downloaded, a green symbol will appear and the songs will be available for offline listening.

The download function will allow users to download up to 10,000 songs, on up to 5 different devices. Also, while you can listen to these offline, you will need to go online at least once every 30 days to keep your songs and podcasts downloaded.

