How to download movies and TV shows on iPhone

Need something to watch on the go? Here is the easiest way to download movies and TV shows on your iPhone.

Watching TV shows and movies on your iPhone is an easy way to catch up on your favourite media. Whether you’re on the move and need something to fill up a long train journey or just like watching content on your phone, having some downloaded movies and shows can keep the boredom at bay and help you stay up to date on the latest drama.

But what’s the easiest way to download shows and movies onto your handset? Thankfully, Apple introduced the TV app in recent years, giving us access to some of the best movies and TV shows available. Some are free to watch and some can be rented or purchased, meaning that there should be something that works for everyone.

Keep reading to find out how you can watch TV shows and movies on your iPhone.

Open up your iPhone

Click on the Apple TV app

Go to the Watch Now section

Find a show or movie to download

Press the download button

Wait for it to download