Amazon has announced that, from February 26, Kindle users will no longer be able to download and store their ebooks on other devices. Read on to learn how to save your Kindle books before it’s too late.

Until this announcement, Amazon had allowed users to download their ebook purchases to read on other devices, including e-readers sold by other brands. However, it seems Amazon may have gotten fed up with helping the competition and is now dropping this feature entirely.

It’s worth noting that users will still be able to download ebooks via Wi-Fi, meaning this might not be an issue for some. However, if you rely on the ‘Download & Transfer via USB’ option, you’ll soon be out of luck.

Whether you don’t have a Wi-Fi-enabled e-reader or are simply interested in saving a backup copy of your Kindle purchases, keep reading to learn how to download Kindle books before it’s too late.

What you’ll need

A PC

A pre-2024 Kindle

The Short Version

Head to Amazon Click Account & Lists Click Manage Your Content And Devices Select Books Locate the book you want to download and click More Actions Click Download & Transfer Via USB Select your Kindle and hit Download