 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to download iOS 15 – new iPhone software is available now

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has launched iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 for iPhone and iPad users, unlocking this year’s new operating system updates for users of all compatible devices.

The new software for iPhone users brings a new notifications interface, a major update to the Notes app, and new features for iMessage users. There’s also some significant enhancements for FaceTime calls, including spatial audio voices and portrait mode. Apple is also introducing new Focus tools.

The SharePlay watch party-like feature, which will enable users to enjoy media from apps like Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max and others together will arrive in a future update.

The iPad update is a little more significant, integrating features like App Library and the ability to place live widgets on the home screen. There’s also new multitasking tools, QuickNotes and most of the features contained within iOS 15.

iPadOS 15

How to download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Apple released iOS 15 at around 6pm UK time on Monday September 20, meaning it’s now available for all users to download. Doing so is quite simple:

  • Selected the grey Settings cog
  • Scroll down to General
  • Select Software Update, where you should see iOS 15
  • Tap Download and Install
  • Once downloaded you’ll be prompted to Install Now, which will restart your phone and commence the installation process.

If you have Automatic Updates enabled within Settings > General > Software update, you can just select the last step once the software has been installed.

You’ll need to be connected to Wi-Fi and have at least 50% battery life in order to download the update. We’d also recommend performing a backup (either via iCloud or to your computer) before downloading iOS 15.

You might like…

iOS 15: All the best new features coming to the iPhone

iOS 15: All the best new features coming to the iPhone

Max Parker 4 hours ago
Apple iPad 9 vs iPad Mini 6: Which is better?

Apple iPad 9 vs iPad Mini 6: Which is better?

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
Best iPhone 2021: All the latest Apple phones ranked (including all iPhone 12 models)

Best iPhone 2021: All the latest Apple phones ranked (including all iPhone 12 models)

Max Parker 3 months ago

Are there any iOS 15 issues?

Right now there have been no reports of iOS 15/iPad OS 15 rendering smartphones unusable, killing battery life or any other major issues. We will, of course, let you know if this changes. If you notice any issues with the new operating systems, report them @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.