How to download iOS 15 – new iPhone software is available now

Apple has launched iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 for iPhone and iPad users, unlocking this year’s new operating system updates for users of all compatible devices.

The new software for iPhone users brings a new notifications interface, a major update to the Notes app, and new features for iMessage users. There’s also some significant enhancements for FaceTime calls, including spatial audio voices and portrait mode. Apple is also introducing new Focus tools.

The SharePlay watch party-like feature, which will enable users to enjoy media from apps like Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max and others together will arrive in a future update.

The iPad update is a little more significant, integrating features like App Library and the ability to place live widgets on the home screen. There’s also new multitasking tools, QuickNotes and most of the features contained within iOS 15.

How to download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Apple released iOS 15 at around 6pm UK time on Monday September 20, meaning it’s now available for all users to download. Doing so is quite simple:

Selected the grey Settings cog

Scroll down to General

Select Software Update, where you should see iOS 15

Tap Download and Install

Once downloaded you’ll be prompted to Install Now, which will restart your phone and commence the installation process.

If you have Automatic Updates enabled within Settings > General > Software update, you can just select the last step once the software has been installed.

You’ll need to be connected to Wi-Fi and have at least 50% battery life in order to download the update. We’d also recommend performing a backup (either via iCloud or to your computer) before downloading iOS 15.

Are there any iOS 15 issues?

Right now there have been no reports of iOS 15/iPad OS 15 rendering smartphones unusable, killing battery life or any other major issues. We will, of course, let you know if this changes. If you notice any issues with the new operating systems, report them @trustedreviews on Twitter.