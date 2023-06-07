How to download iMessage apps on iPhone and iPad

iMessage is a great way for iPhone users to text, share photos and videos, send voice notes and chat in big groups, but did you know that you can also install apps, play games and use stickers in the popular Messages app?

The functionality was first introduced way back in 2017 as part of the iOS 11 update, and developers have steadily increased the number of iMessage apps available since.

While you’ll likely have some apps on your message bar already, courtesy of the iPhone apps you’ve got installed, there are plenty of standalone iMessage apps and games available to download.

If you like the idea of covering your chats with cute stickers, playing games with your mates or simply making it easier to share content from third-party apps, here’s how to download and use iMessage apps on iPhone and iPad.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone or an iPad

An active internet connection

The Short Version

Open the Messages app. Tap on a message thread. Tap the App Store icon next to the message bar. Browse for the iMessage app you’d like to install. Tap Get. Tap the app icon on the message bar.

Apple Music Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free! Apple

Get 1 month free

£10.99 p/m Sign up