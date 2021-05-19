How to download Android 12 beta 1 today

When announcing Android 12, at Google I/O, the company also confirmed the first public beta is available to download with almost immediate effect.

Pixel owners, as well as Android users rocking handsets from 11 other manufacturers will be able to test-drive the new design, improved privacy controls and greater synergy with other Google devices.

The betas will be updated throughout the summer ahead of the full release likely to coincide with the launch of the Pixel 6 handset later this year and a wider rollout on the best Android phones.

Right now the likes of Samsung, Motorola and Sony are not making the beta available for their devices and those who are participating are only doing so on limited devices.

Eligible devices

Naturally, Google Pixel owners are at the front of the queue and everything from the Pixel 3 and up is invited to the party (including the XL and ‘a’ variants). However, there’s also a bunch of other device manufacturers joining in the fun including ASUS, OnePlus, Oppo and ZTE. There may be more, but these are the devices initially able to download the beta:

ASUS Zenfone 8

OnePlus 9/9 Pro

OPPO Find X3 Pro

RealMe GT

Sharp (devices unspecified at this point)

Tecno Camon 17

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Vivo iQOO 7Legend

Xiaomi Mi 11, MI 11 Ultra, Mi 11I and Mi 11X Pro

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G

How to install Android 12 beta 1

If your Android device is eligible for the update, you’ll be informed by logging into your Google account at the Android Beta Program webpage. Those who’ve previously enrolled in the Android 11 version will need to do so again for this year’s update.

Once you see an eligible device listed on the webpage, you can select “Opt-in”.

Next you’ll see some terms and conditions you’ll need to accept in order to proceed. Hit “Join Beta” to confirm.

From here, you’ll need to go to your phone (if you’re not there already) and browse to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update > Check for update.

Here you should see Android 12 Beta 1 waiting for you to sample, but it may take a little longer to appear so keep checking over the next few hours in order for it to appear.

Google does warn that the Beta will be a little more prone to bugs than the stable consumer version so advises only installing on a secondary device. If you must install on your primary phone, make sure you back up beforehand.