How to disable emergency government alerts on Android

Emergency government alerts are a handy way to alert the population to potential issues and threats to life. It’s a system that’s already used in countries like the US, and the UK government has confirmed that a test is due to take place on Sunday 23 April at 3pm BST.

At that time, smartphones in the UK will vibrate, make a loud sound and display a test message for around 10 seconds. Don’t think about simply using Do Not Disturb either – the functionality overrides both DND and silent mode.

The good news is that if, for whatever reason, you’d like to opt out of these notifications on your Android smartphone, you absolutely can.

The bad news is that, due to the nature of Android and the varying approaches that manufacturers take to the design of the OS, the steps differ slightly depending on the smartphone and the version of Android it runs.

For context, we’ve used the Honor Magic 5 Pro running Android 13 for the purpose of our tutorial, but we’ll do our best to make it easy to follow for Samsung, Xiaomi, Pixel and other users too.

With all that in mind, here’s how to disable emergency government alerts on your Android smartphone. If you’re an Apple user, take a look at how to disable emergency alerts on iPhone.

What you’ll need:

An Android smartphone

The Short Version

Open the Settings app Tap Sounds & vibration Tap More settings Tap Wireless Emergency Alerts Toggle off ‘Allow alerts’

How to turn off emergency alerts on Android