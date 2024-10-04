Created by the NSO Group, Pegasus is a highly controversial spyware program that can be remotely installed on mobile devices, and has been used to track high-profile figures such as politicians, government officials, activists and journalists.

The spyware gets full access to the device and all of its data, including phone calls, location history, emails and messages.

While the odds of your iPhone or iPad being infected by Pegasus Spyware are low, if you are concerned then it’s easy and free to check.

Keep reading to learn how to detect Pegasus spyware on your iPhone.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone or iPad

A Mac or PC with the iMazing app installed

The short version:

Download the iMazing app. Open the iMazing app. Connect your iPhone to your computer. Choose your device on the iMazing app. Select Detect Spyware. Read through the Disclaimer. Select Start Analysis. Leave your iPhone connected to your computer. See your report.

Step

1 Download the iMazing app Download the iMazing app by visiting the iMazing website and following the steps found on the homepage.



You don’t need to buy the app or spend any money to do this, as you can run the full spyware test with just Trial Mode.

Step

2 Open the iMazing app The first time you open the iMazing app, you’ll see the pop-up shown here. Simply click Use in Trial Mode to avoid entering any payment details. Step

3 Connect your iPhone to your computer Using a USB cable, connect your iPhone to your computer. Make sure you check the ports on your computer and determine whether they are USB-C or USB-A to ensure you have the correct cable.



You may be prompted to enter the Lock Screen code on your iPhone to “trust” your computer.

Step

4 Choose your device on the iMazing app Click on Devices in the left-hand side panel, where your iPhone should be displayed. If your iPhone doesn’t appear then try the connection again, ensuring you enter your Lock Screen code correctly.

Step

5 Select Detect Spyware Make sure you’re on the Overview screen, where you’ll see a Quick Actions panel with a Detect Spyware option towards the end of the list. Click here.

Step

6 Read through the Disclaimer Before starting your scan, be sure to read through this disclaimer. If you’re happy, click Next.

Step

7 Select Start Analysis Follow the steps on-screen, which includes the option to back up your device. While there are configuration options for advanced users, iMazing recommends leaving these settings as default.



Once you’re happy, select Start Analysis.



Step

8 Leave your iPhone connected to your computer Ensure you don’t disconnect your iPhone while the scan is running. How long it takes will depend on various factors, however we found the total scan took around 30 minutes to complete.



At the start of your scan, you may be prompted to enter your Lock Screen code on your iPhone again.



Step

9 See your report Once the scan is complete you’ll see clearly whether or not an infection has been discovered. If not, as shown here, then you don’t need to do anything else.



If an infection has been found then you must send the report to its customer support team for further analysis. During this time, iMazing recommends replacing your handset and SIM completely and advises you to avoid restoring any previous back-ups as these may be compromised.



