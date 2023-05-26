Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

How to delete your ChatGPT account

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

ChatGPT has blown up in popularity over the last few months but the AI chatbot isn’t for everyone. If you’re looking to delete your account, here’s how to do it. 

As of April 2023, OpenAI has given free and Plus users the option to delete their accounts themselves. However, there is one caveat you should be aware of before you hit that big red button. OpenAI will not let you sign up for a new ChatGPT account with the same email address or phone number once your first account is gone. 

The email address isn’t a massive barrier – most of us have at least a work or university account and a personal one and signing up for a Gmail account is quick and easy – but the phone number is where you might encounter an issue. 

For this reason, you might want to think carefully about deleting your account if your intention is to take a break from the AI text generator as opposed to stepping away for good. 

If you’re ready to delete your ChatGPT account, keep reading to learn how. 

What you’ll need: 

  • An OpenAI account 
The Short Version 

  1. Open ChatGPT
  2. Click the three dots in the bottom-left corner of the screen
  3. Choose Settings
  4. Go to Data Controls
  5. Click Delete
  6. Enter your details and hit Permanently Delete My Account

  1. Step
    1

    Open ChatGPT

    You’ll need to sign into your account if you haven’t done so already. How to delete your ChatGPT account

  2. Step
    2

    Click the three dots in the bottom-left corner of the screen

    This will bring up a menu. How to delete your ChatGPT account

  3. Step
    3

    Choose Settings

    Or click the cog icon. How to delete your ChatGPT account

  4. Step
    4

    Go to Data Controls

    You can find this tab on the left under General. How to delete your ChatGPT account

  5. Step
    5

    Click Delete

    You can also choose to export your data at this stage. How to delete your ChatGPT account

  6. Step
    6

    Enter your email address and the word DELETE

    Hit the red Permanently Delete My Account button to confirm. How to delete your ChatGPT account

Troubleshooting

How to delete a ChatGPT conversation

To delete a single chat in ChatGPT simply click the trash icon next to that chat and hit the tick to confirm.

How to clear all ChatGPT conversations

To delete all chats in ChatGPT, click to open the three-dot menu in the bottom-left corner of the screen and choose Clear Conversations, then Confirm Clear Conversations.

