How to delete your ChatGPT account

ChatGPT has blown up in popularity over the last few months but the AI chatbot isn’t for everyone. If you’re looking to delete your account, here’s how to do it.

As of April 2023, OpenAI has given free and Plus users the option to delete their accounts themselves. However, there is one caveat you should be aware of before you hit that big red button. OpenAI will not let you sign up for a new ChatGPT account with the same email address or phone number once your first account is gone.

The email address isn’t a massive barrier – most of us have at least a work or university account and a personal one and signing up for a Gmail account is quick and easy – but the phone number is where you might encounter an issue.

For this reason, you might want to think carefully about deleting your account if your intention is to take a break from the AI text generator as opposed to stepping away for good.

If you’re ready to delete your ChatGPT account, keep reading to learn how.

What you’ll need:

An OpenAI account

The Short Version

Open ChatGPT Click the three dots in the bottom-left corner of the screen Choose Settings Go to Data Controls Click Delete Enter your details and hit Permanently Delete My Account