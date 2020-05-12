From Cortana on Windows to Google Assistant on Android and, of course, Siri on iOS, it feels like you can’t move without a smart assistant listening to you. While it can be useful, you may not want Apple holding onto these clips and, consequently, are eager to know how to delete Siri recordings.

The ability to delete, what Apple calls, your “Siri request history” is relatively new functionality and this means you’ll need to have the correct version of iOS (and other Apple operating systems) to carry it out. You can delete Siri’s recordings with these versions or later: iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2, watchOS 6.1, tvOS 13.2, and macOS Catalina 10.15.1.

How to delete Siri recordings

Here’s how to delete Siri recordings from your iPhone or iPad:

Go to Settings

Tap Siri & Search

Select Siri & Dictation history

Then Delete Siri & Dictation History

To delete from your Apple Watch:

Head to Settings

Select Siri

Tap Siri & Dictation History

Then Delete Siri & Dictation History

How to delete from your Mac:

Go to System Preferences

Select Siri

Click Detele Siri & Dictation History

For deleting from Apple TV:

Find Settings

Select General

Click Siri History

Then Delete Siri & Dictation History

If you’d like to delete from your HomePod:

Head on over to HomePod settings (in the Home app)

Tap Siri History

Click Delete Siri History

Apple keeps these requests for six months or less and, for the sake of privacy, they are associated with random identifiers which aren’t linked to yourself and, by extension, your Apple accounts in any way. However, deleting these recordings does not stop Siri recordings in the future. To stop this, you will have to cease using Siri altogether.

Here’s how to deactivate Siri on iPhone and iPad:

Head to Settings

Then Siri & Search

Turn off “Listen for ‘Hey Siri’” and “Press Side Button for Siri”

Head back to Settings

Tap General

Select Keyboard

Then Enable Dictation

To deactivate Siri on macOS:

Find System Preferences

Click Siri

Uncheck “Enable Ask Siri”

