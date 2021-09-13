 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to delete Apple Watch apps

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

For any Apple wearable owners out there, here’s how to delete apps on your Apple Watch in just a few easy steps.

Apple Watches come with a lot of apps preinstalled, and you can download plenty of additional apps onto your watch for better integration with your iPhone – Spotify for Apple Watch being a great example.

However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t offload a few apps if you feel that your smartwatch is getting a bit cluttered.

While we used the most recent Apple Watch Series 6 for this guide, you can follow these steps to delete apps on any model of Apple Watch.

Trusted Reviews
Apple Watch 6 Deal

Apple Watch 6 Deal

Get the Apple Watch 6 for a fraction of its original price over at Music Magpie.

  • Music Magpie
  • From £294.99
View Deal

How to delete Apple Watch apps on your iPhone

There are a few options for deleting Watch apps on the device itself, but you can always use your iPhone if need be.

  1. Open your Watch app
  2. Tap on the My Watch section (bottom left)
  3. Scroll to the bottom of the screen to the Installed on Apple Watch list
  4. Tap the app you want to delete
  5. Then tap the Show on Apple Watch button to remove it from your Apple Watch
delete apple watch apps on iphone

Depending on the app you choose, you may also see an option to ‘Delete app on Apple Watch’. You tap that option to also remove the app from your watch’s interface.

How to delete Apple Watch apps in grid view

Depending on how you’ve set up your Apple Watch, there are two ways to delete apps using the smartwatch. This is how to delete apps while in grid mode, which is how the watch comes out of the box.

  1. Unlock your Apple Watch
  2. Tap and hold on the app you want to delete
  3. Once the apps start to jiggle, tap the little X on the app you want to delete (much like deleting an iPhone app) and voila!
delete apple watch apps on grid

How to delete Apple Watch apps in list view

If you’ve set up your smartwatch to list view then it’ll be a little different if you want to delete an app, but it’s still just as easy.

  1. Open your Apple Watch
  2. Scroll down your apps until you find the one you want to delete
  3. Swipe left on the app you want to delete
  4. Tap the delete button
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.