How to delete a Samsung account?

Looking to delete your Samsung account? Whether you’re making the switch from a Galaxy phone to another of our best smartphones or you’ve just upgraded your Samsung TV, there are loads of reasons you may not need a Samsung account anymore. Here’s how to delete it.

Before you delete your Samsung account, it’s important to note that you’ll also be getting rid of a bunch of data, including any purchase history, subscriptions, uploads and profile information associated with your account, along with cloud storage and data in the Samsung Health app.

The steps below are a guide to permanently deleting your Samsung account, meaning all of this will be unrecoverable.

If you just want to remove the account from your device and keep hold of your data, you can do this by scrolling to the Troubleshooting section at the bottom of this page.

For those looking to permanently delete their account, keep reading.

What you’ll need

A phone, tablet or PC

The Short Version

Log into your Samsung account

Click Edit Samsung Account

Click Manage Samsung Account

Click Delete Account

Confirm you want to delete your Samsung account and hit Delete

Step

1 Go to the Samsung account login page You’ll need to do this in a web browser on your phone, tablet or PC rather than an app. Step

2 Enter your login details and click Sign In This will be the email address and password you used to sign up for your Samsung account. Step

3 Click Edit Samsung Account This option can be found right below your name and email address on the My Page screen. Step

4 Click Manage Samsung Account You may need to scroll down slightly to see the blue button. Step

5 Click Delete Account This should be the last option you see. Step

6 Check the circle to confirm you want to delete your account and hit Delete That’s it! You’ve permanently deleted your Samsung account.