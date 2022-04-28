 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to delete a Samsung account?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Looking to delete your Samsung account? Whether you’re making the switch from a Galaxy phone to another of our best smartphones or you’ve just upgraded your Samsung TV, there are loads of reasons you may not need a Samsung account anymore. Here’s how to delete it.

Before you delete your Samsung account, it’s important to note that you’ll also be getting rid of a bunch of data, including any purchase history, subscriptions, uploads and profile information associated with your account, along with cloud storage and data in the Samsung Health app.

The steps below are a guide to permanently deleting your Samsung account, meaning all of this will be unrecoverable.

If you just want to remove the account from your device and keep hold of your data, you can do this by scrolling to the Troubleshooting section at the bottom of this page.

For those looking to permanently delete their account, keep reading.

What you’ll need

  • A phone, tablet or PC

The Short Version 

  • Log into your Samsung account 
  • Click Edit Samsung Account 
  • Click Manage Samsung Account 
  • Click Delete Account 
  • Confirm you want to delete your Samsung account and hit Delete

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the Samsung account login page

    You’ll need to do this in a web browser on your phone, tablet or PC rather than an app. Samsung Account Login page

  2. Step
    2

    Enter your login details and click Sign In

    This will be the email address and password you used to sign up for your Samsung account. Samsung Account logging in

  3. Step
    3

    Click Edit Samsung Account

    This option can be found right below your name and email address on the My Page screen. Samsung Account My Page

  4. Step
    4

    Click Manage Samsung Account

    You may need to scroll down slightly to see the blue button. Manage Samsung Account

  5. Step
    5

    Click Delete Account

    This should be the last option you see. Delete your Samsung Account

  6. Step
    6

    Check the circle to confirm you want to delete your account and hit Delete

    That’s it! You’ve permanently deleted your Samsung account. Delete Samsung Account

Troubleshooting

What if I just want to remove the account from my phone?

You don’t need to delete your Samsung account to remove it from your Galaxy phone or tablet, and if you do remove it, you can always add it back later.

To remove your account, head over to your device’s settings, tap ‘Accounts And Backup’, tap ‘Accounts’, choose your Samsung account, tap ‘Personal Info’ and then hit ‘Sign Out’.

Can I remove a Google account from my phone?

Yes, you can. Follow the same steps used to remove a Samsung account, but select your Google account instead. Then tap ‘Remove Account’ and ‘Remove Account’ a second time to confirm.

You might like…

How to take a screenshot on a Samsung phone

How to take a screenshot on a Samsung phone

Peter Phelps 2 weeks ago
Best Android phones 2022: The top Android phones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best Android phones 2022: The top Android phones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
How to factory reset your Samsung phone

How to factory reset your Samsung phone

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.