How to delete a Samsung account?
Looking to delete your Samsung account? Whether you’re making the switch from a Galaxy phone to another of our best smartphones or you’ve just upgraded your Samsung TV, there are loads of reasons you may not need a Samsung account anymore. Here’s how to delete it.
Before you delete your Samsung account, it’s important to note that you’ll also be getting rid of a bunch of data, including any purchase history, subscriptions, uploads and profile information associated with your account, along with cloud storage and data in the Samsung Health app.
The steps below are a guide to permanently deleting your Samsung account, meaning all of this will be unrecoverable.
If you just want to remove the account from your device and keep hold of your data, you can do this by scrolling to the Troubleshooting section at the bottom of this page.
For those looking to permanently delete their account, keep reading.
What you’ll need
- A phone, tablet or PC
The Short Version
- Log into your Samsung account
- Click Edit Samsung Account
- Click Manage Samsung Account
- Click Delete Account
- Confirm you want to delete your Samsung account and hit Delete
Step
1
Go to the Samsung account login page
You’ll need to do this in a web browser on your phone, tablet or PC rather than an app.
Step
2
Enter your login details and click Sign In
This will be the email address and password you used to sign up for your Samsung account.
Step
3
Click Edit Samsung Account
This option can be found right below your name and email address on the My Page screen.
Step
4
Click Manage Samsung Account
You may need to scroll down slightly to see the blue button.
Step
5
Click Delete Account
This should be the last option you see.
Step
6
Check the circle to confirm you want to delete your account and hit Delete
That’s it! You’ve permanently deleted your Samsung account.
Troubleshooting
You don’t need to delete your Samsung account to remove it from your Galaxy phone or tablet, and if you do remove it, you can always add it back later.
To remove your account, head over to your device’s settings, tap ‘Accounts And Backup’, tap ‘Accounts’, choose your Samsung account, tap ‘Personal Info’ and then hit ‘Sign Out’.
Yes, you can. Follow the same steps used to remove a Samsung account, but select your Google account instead. Then tap ‘Remove Account’ and ‘Remove Account’ a second time to confirm.