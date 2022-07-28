Want to delete your Google account for good? Here’s how to do it in just a few easy steps…

It’s important to understand what you’ll be getting rid of when you delete a Google account. Not only will you lose access to the obvious Google services, like Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar and the Google Play Store, but you’ll also say goodbye to any data and content saved to Google, such as photos, documents and emails.

It’s also worth considering what devices are connected to your Google account and if you have any subscriptions or content you paid for with Google Play or YouTube, as you’ll also lose access to those apps, games, music and movies as well.

This doesn’t mean you can’t delete your account, but it may be a good idea taking the time to download and back up any data you intend on keeping before you do so. You should also update your email address on any apps or websites you’ve registered for using your Gmail address to ensure you don’t get locked out of your accounts.

Once you’re ready, read on to learn how to delete your Google account.

What you’ll need:

A Google account

The Short Version

Go to myaccount.google.com Click Data and Privacy Choose More Options Click Delete Your Google Account Click Delete Account

How to delete a Google account Step

1 Go to myaccount.google.com This will take you to your Google account settings. Step

2 Click Data and Privacy You can find this option on the left side of the screen. Step

3 Click More Options You can find the button under the header, Your Data and Privacy Options. Step

4 Click Delete Your Google Account You may be taken to a log in page. If you are, sign into your Google account again to confirm it’s you. Step

5 Tick the boxes and hit Delete Account This will delete your Google account and everything connected to it, including your Gmail, your data and your YouTube channel.