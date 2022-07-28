 large image

How to delete a Google account

Want to delete your Google account for good? Here’s how to do it in just a few easy steps…

It’s important to understand what you’ll be getting rid of when you delete a Google account. Not only will you lose access to the obvious Google services, like Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar and the Google Play Store, but you’ll also say goodbye to any data and content saved to Google, such as photos, documents and emails.

It’s also worth considering what devices are connected to your Google account and if you have any subscriptions or content you paid for with Google Play or YouTube, as you’ll also lose access to those apps, games, music and movies as well.

This doesn’t mean you can’t delete your account, but it may be a good idea taking the time to download and back up any data you intend on keeping before you do so. You should also update your email address on any apps or websites you’ve registered for using your Gmail address to ensure you don’t get locked out of your accounts.

Once you’re ready, read on to learn how to delete your Google account.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Google account

The Short Version 

  1. Go to myaccount.google.com
  2. Click Data and Privacy
  3. Choose More Options
  4. Click Delete Your Google Account
  5. Click Delete Account

How to delete a Google account

  1. Step
    1

    Go to myaccount.google.com

    This will take you to your Google account settings. how to delete a google account

  2. Step
    2

    Click Data and Privacy

    You can find this option on the left side of the screen. how to delete a google account

  3. Step
    3

    Click More Options

    You can find the button under the header, Your Data and Privacy Options. how to delete a google account

  4. Step
    4

    Click Delete Your Google Account

    You may be taken to a log in page. If you are, sign into your Google account again to confirm it’s you. how to delete a google account

  5. Step
    5

    Tick the boxes and hit Delete Account

    This will delete your Google account and everything connected to it, including your Gmail, your data and your YouTube channel. how to delete a google account

Troubleshooting

What if my account is managed by my work/school/another group?

If your Google account is managed by someone else, you’ll need to contact your administrator to delete your account.

Can I recover my account if I change my mind?

If you recently deleted your Google account, you may be able to get it back by following Google’s recovery process. However, there’s no guarantee your data will be recovered so be sure you want to delete your account before you do so.

