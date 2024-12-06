How to deactivate and close a Bluesky account

Whether you want a break from scrolling Bluesky or to completely remove yourself from the platform, it’s easy to either deactivate or delete your account.

While deactivating your Bluesky account gives you the chance to reactivate it at a later date, deleting your account is permanent and irreversible.

Keep reading to learn how to deactivate or close your Bluesky account.

What you’ll need:

Bluesky account

Access to a web or mobile browser, or the Bluesky smartphone app

The short version:

Log into your Bluesky account

Tap Settings

Tap Account

To temporarily pause your account, select Deactivate account

To permanently delete your account, select Delete account

Send email confirmation code

Enter your confirmation code and password

Step

1 Log into your Bluesky account We’ll be demonstrating using the Bluesky iOS app, however the steps are exactly the same when using a web or mobile browser. Step

2 Tap Settings If you’re using the Bluesky smartphone app or mobile browser, then you’ll need to tap on the three horizontal lines at the top left-hand corner of the screen to bring up this list of options. Step

3 Tap Account Underneath your Bluesky handle you’ll see the Account option. Tap here. Step

4 To temporarily pause your account, select Deactivate account If you only want a break from Bluesky then deactivating means you’ll be able to resurrect your account at a later date, simply by logging back in.



Once you tap here, you’ll see a red Yes, deactivate button. Tap here.

Step

5 To permanently remove your account, select Delete account You can also permanently delete your account from Bluesky which will completely remove your profile, as well as all your posts and activity from the platform. Step

6 Send email confirmation code Once you’ve tapped the Delete account option, you’ll need to send a confirmation code to your email address. Tap Send Email to receive your code. Step

7 Enter your confirmation code and password Check your emails for the confirmation code and enter it into the Bluesky app, as shown here. You’ll also need to enter your password too.