How to deactivate and close a Bluesky account

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Whether you want a break from scrolling Bluesky or to completely remove yourself from the platform, it’s easy to either deactivate or delete your account.

While deactivating your Bluesky account gives you the chance to reactivate it at a later date, deleting your account is permanent and irreversible.

Keep reading to learn how to deactivate or close your Bluesky account.

What you’ll need:

  • Bluesky account
  • Access to a web or mobile browser, or the Bluesky smartphone app

The short version:

  • Log into your Bluesky account
  • Tap Settings
  • Tap Account
  • To temporarily pause your account, select Deactivate account
  • To permanently delete your account, select Delete account 
  • Send email confirmation code
  • Enter your confirmation code and password

  1. Step
    1

    Log into your Bluesky account

    We’ll be demonstrating using the Bluesky iOS app, however the steps are exactly the same when using a web or mobile browser.iPhone Home Screen with Bluesky app highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Settings

    If you’re using the Bluesky smartphone app or mobile browser, then you’ll need to tap on the three horizontal lines at the top left-hand corner of the screen to bring up this list of options.Bluesky iPhone app with Settings option highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Account

    Underneath your Bluesky handle you’ll see the Account option. Tap here.Bluesky app with account option highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    To temporarily pause your account, select Deactivate account

    If you only want a break from Bluesky then deactivating means you’ll be able to resurrect your account at a later date, simply by logging back in. 

    Once you tap here, you’ll see a red Yes, deactivate button. Tap here.
    Bluesky app with Deceptive account highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    To permanently remove your account, select Delete account

    You can also permanently delete your account from Bluesky which will completely remove your profile, as well as all your posts and activity from the platform.Bluesky app with Delete account option highlighted

  6. Step
    6

    Send email confirmation code

    Once you’ve tapped the Delete account option, you’ll need to send a confirmation code to your email address. Tap Send Email to receive your code.Bluesky app with delete account step

  7. Step
    7

    Enter your confirmation code and password

    Check your emails for the confirmation code and enter it into the Bluesky app, as shown here. You’ll also need to enter your password too.Bluesky app with delete account step

Troubleshooting

How will my profile appear if I deactivate or delete my Bluesky account?

Regardless of whether you’ve deactivated or deleted your Bluesky account, your profile will be removed from the site. This means all your posts and activity will no longer be visible.

I tried to delete my Bluesky account but didn’t receive a confirmation code. Why?

Make sure you check your junk or spam folder, as it may have ended up there instead.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

