How to cut out an image in Photoshop

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Want to cut out an image in Photoshop? We’ve compiled this guide to teach you how to do it in just a couple of clicks. 

Cutting out an image is an essential Photoshop skill that allows you to change backgrounds, create collages and manipulate images to make something unique. 

Read on to learn how to do it using the Object Selection button, or scroll to the troubleshooting section of this guide for a list of alternative tools you can use. 

What you’ll need: 

  • Adobe Photoshop 
  • A Creative Cloud subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Open an image in Photoshop 
  2. Choose the Object Selection tool 
  3. Click and drag to select an object 
  4. Use Select and Mask to make any adjustments to your selection 
  5. Use the Mask tool to cut out the image 

How to cut out an image in Photoshop

  1. Step
    1

    Open an image in Photoshop

    This can be any image you want to cut out. how to cut out an image in photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Choose the Object Selection tool and click and drag the mouse over your object to select it

    Or scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide for a list of alternative tools you can use to cut out your image. how to cut out an image in photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Click Select and Mask

    You can skip steps 3 and 4 if you’re already happy with the shape Photoshop has selected. how to cut out an image in photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    Make any adjustments to your selection then click OK

    You can use the Brush tool to add and remove parts of your selection, or the Refine Edge Brush to soften the edges. This is especially useful for things like hair and fur. how to cut out an image in photoshop

  5. Step
    5

    Click the Add A Mask icon to cut out your image

    You can also just hit Ctrl/Cmd + C to copy the image and paste it into another layer or Photoshop file. how to cut out an image in photoshop

Troubleshooting

Which other tools can I use to cut out images? 

You don’t need to use the Object Selection tool to cut out images. Other popular options include the Magic Wand, the Lasso and the Pen tool. 

What if I want to change the background behind my image?

We also have guides on how to change a background and remove a background in Photoshop.

