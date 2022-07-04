Want to cut out an image in Photoshop? We’ve compiled this guide to teach you how to do it in just a couple of clicks.

Cutting out an image is an essential Photoshop skill that allows you to change backgrounds, create collages and manipulate images to make something unique.

Read on to learn how to do it using the Object Selection button, or scroll to the troubleshooting section of this guide for a list of alternative tools you can use.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open an image in Photoshop Choose the Object Selection tool Click and drag to select an object Use Select and Mask to make any adjustments to your selection Use the Mask tool to cut out the image

How to cut out an image in Photoshop Step

1 Open an image in Photoshop This can be any image you want to cut out. Step

2 Choose the Object Selection tool and click and drag the mouse over your object to select it Or scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide for a list of alternative tools you can use to cut out your image. Step

3 Click Select and Mask You can skip steps 3 and 4 if you’re already happy with the shape Photoshop has selected. Step

4 Make any adjustments to your selection then click OK You can use the Brush tool to add and remove parts of your selection, or the Refine Edge Brush to soften the edges. This is especially useful for things like hair and fur. Step

5 Click the Add A Mask icon to cut out your image You can also just hit Ctrl/Cmd + C to copy the image and paste it into another layer or Photoshop file.