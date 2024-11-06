How to customise the look of the controversial iOS 18 Photos app
One of the biggest (and most controversial) changes to come to the iPhone with iOS 18 this year was the redesigned Photos app.
It’s safe to say that not everyone has been a fan of the new Photos app, mostly due to how cluttered and complicated it seems compared to the Photos app we’ve all gotten used to these last few years.
Thankfully, you can actually edit the Photos app to appear the way you want it to with a few simple tweaks. Keep reading to learn how to customise the look of the iOS 18 Photos app.
Open the Photos app
This is the view you’re going to be customising.
Tap Customise & Reorder
You’ll need to scroll down to the bottom of the page to find this option.
Drag a collection to reorder it
Press and hold the three-line icon to move each collection into the order you’d like.
Deselect the blue tick to hide a section
You can also come back and unhide them later if you change your mind.
Troubleshooting
If you’ve altered any suggestions or chosen to feature them less, you can always reset this by opening the Photos app, tapping your account in the top-right corner and selecting Reset next to your chosen category.