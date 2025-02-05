How to customise the Now Brief on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Now Brief is one of the key new features of Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 collection, offering a helpful summary of information collated from various apps and sources on your smartphone.

That can include elements like the weather, upcoming calendar events, Spotify playlist recommendations, and even health data if you’re also rocking a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Ring. The problem is that, with so much data, Now Briefs can sometimes be packed with information you might not care that much about.

The good news is that it’s relatively easy to customise the data delivered to your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Now Brief – and we show you how to do it right here.

What you’ll need:

A Samsung Galaxy S25/Plus/Ultra

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap Galaxy AI. Tap Now brief. Tap Content to include. Check and uncheck the content you’d like to see.