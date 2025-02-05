How to customise the Now Brief on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Now Brief is one of the key new features of Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 collection, offering a helpful summary of information collated from various apps and sources on your smartphone.
That can include elements like the weather, upcoming calendar events, Spotify playlist recommendations, and even health data if you’re also rocking a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Ring. The problem is that, with so much data, Now Briefs can sometimes be packed with information you might not care that much about.
The good news is that it’s relatively easy to customise the data delivered to your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Now Brief – and we show you how to do it right here.
What you’ll need:
- A Samsung Galaxy S25/Plus/Ultra
The Short Version
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap Galaxy AI.
- Tap Now brief.
- Tap Content to include.
- Check and uncheck the content you’d like to see.
Step
1
Open the Settings app
The first step is to open the Settings app. This can be found in the app drawer, or in the top-right of the quick controls page.
Step
2
Tap Galaxy AI
From the main Settings menu, scroll down and tap Galaxy AI.
Step
3
Tap Now Brief
You’ll be taken to a menu containing settings for each and every Galaxy AI feature on the S25 collection. Scroll down to the bottom of the list and tap Now Brief.
Step
4
Tap Content to include
From within the Now Brief settings menu, tap Content to Include to customise the types of data served to you in your Now Brief.
Step
5
Check and uncheck the content you’d like to see
From here, it’s as simple as unchecking the content you don’t want to see in your Now Brief, be it YouTube Shorts or Spotify playlist recommendations. Once unchecked, you’ll no longer see these appear in your Now Briefs.
FAQ
The Now Brief is an AI-powered feature of the Galaxy S25 collection, essentially summarising information from various apps and sources in one place. The information is customised based on elements like the time of day to make it as relevant as possible.
If you want to stop the Now Brief from appearing on your lock screen, simply head to Settings > Lock Screen and AOD > Now Bar and toggle off Now Brief.