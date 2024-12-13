How to create an AI Genmoji on your iPhone

Apple has launched iOS 18.2, and with it comes some of the big features of Apple Intelligence that the company teased way back at WWDC 2024, including custom emoji dubbed Genmoji.

Genmoji is essentially what it says on the tin; a custom emoji created by generative AI that you can use to better express yourself in online conversations. The best part? You can be as creative as you want, with no limit on the number of Genmoji you can create and use on your iPhone.

If you want to create your own custom emoji on your iPhone, here’s how to do it.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence

The iOS 18.2 update

An internet connection

The Short Version

Tap the Emoji icon on your keyboard. Tap the new Genmoji icon to the right of the search bar. Describe the Genmoji you’d like to create. Select the Genmoji you like and tap Add in the top-right Access your Genmoji via the Emoji keyboard.