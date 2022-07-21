Need to sign a document? Here’s how to create and save a PDF signature on your computer so you can reuse it in the future.

With everything getting increasingly digital these days, you might find yourself needing to sign a work document, a rental contract or really anything you used to sign by hand on your PC.

While Microsoft offers a built-in tool to your sign your documents with its Edge browser, you can’t actually save your signature in the app. This isn’t ideal when signing with a trackpad can make nailing your signature in one try a difficult feat.

Thankfully, there is a free app that allows you to create signatures and save them to use in documents time and time again. Keep reading to learn how to create a PDF signature in Adobe Acrobat.

What you’ll need:

A PC

Adobe Acrobat Reader DC

The Short Version

Open your PDF in Adobe Acrobat Click Sign Choose Fill & Sign Click Sign Yourself Select Add Signature Type out your name or draw your signature by hand Hit Apply

How to create a PDF signature on a PC Step

1 Open your PDF in Adobe Acrobat Reader DC If you don’t already have Acrobat, you can download it for free from Adobe’s website. Step

2 Click Sign This can be found in the menu bar. Step

3 Select Fill & Sign This should be the first option you see. Step

4 Click Sign Yourself You can find the button in the Fill & Sign menu bar. Step

5 Click Add Signature If you already have a signature saved, it will appear here. Step

6 Type your name and choose a font You can also click the draw icon at the top to write your signature by hand using your mouse, trackpad or touch screen. Step

7 Hit Apply Make sure the Save Signature box is ticked if you want to save your signature to use when signing future documents. Step

8 Click anywhere on the document to place your signature You can also adjust the size and position of your signature by clicking and dragging it.