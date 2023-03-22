How to create a GIF in Photoshop

Looking to create a GIF in Photoshop? Here’s how to do it in under five minutes using any photo, video or illustration.

The acronym GIF stands for Graphics Interchange Format. The file type is commonly used to upload moving graphics to websites and create silent looping clips to be shared across social media and instant messaging apps.

While GIFs aren’t the most high-quality files around (the 8-bit format is limited to just 256 colours) they are small and easy to share amongst others. This has made them a popular choice for creating memes and animated reactions to post on Facebook and Twitter.

We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to create your own GIFs in Photoshop.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open the frames of your GIF as separate layers in Photoshop Open the timeline panel Click Create Frame Animation Select Make Frames From Layers Export your GIF