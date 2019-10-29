How to convert YouTube videos to MP3

YouTube is packed with video podcasts, live musical performances, stand-up shows and all kinds of great content that you can enjoy while you’re busy doing other things. For pure convenience, you may wish to download the audio from Youtube videos to mp3, so you can listen to it on the move, or in the background on your smartphone while you’re using other apps.

The YouTube Music app allows you to download content in audio format of course, as long as you’re a Premium subscriber. From inside of the app, simply browse to the album, playlist or whatever you want to grab, hit the menu icon (which looks like three dots) and choose ‘download’.

Alternatively, you’ll also find lots of services online which can create MP3s from YouTube content.

Is downloading a YouTube video as an MP3 actually legal?

You’ll need to get the permission of whoever owns the copyright before downloading YouTube content and converting it to MP3. Downloading a creator’s videos without permission is strictly prohibited by the YouTube terms and conditions.

What are the best YouTube to MP3 converters?

Here’s a few of our favourite online applications and websites for creating an audio file from your chosen content.

1. Converto

As far as stress-free, simple online converters go, this is one of the best. Copy the URL of the YouTube video you wish to grab, then paste it into Converto’s big white box. Select the quality level and you’ll be given a new link for downloading your MP3. No pop-ups, no spam, and admittedly no frills – it just does what it says on the tin.

2. Y2Mate

A very similar solution is Y2Mate, which again simply involves copying and pasting the YouTube link into a box. It’s super easy to use and pretty quick too.

3. Online Video Converter

Sure, it may not have the most exciting name out there, but this is one of the best tools you can use to rip an audio file from online video. Plus the Online Video Converterdoesn’t just work for YouTube, either. This online service can convert a video file or direct link from a range of services, while it also supports a huge range of audio formats for the output.

4. YTMP3

Some of the above sites occasionally don’t play nice with Android or iOS smartphones, but if you’re having issues you can always tryYTMP3. This website boasts a simple UI and strong compatibility with mobile devices, for converting on the move.

