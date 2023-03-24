How to convert RAW to JPG

If you want to convert a RAW file into a JPG, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how to export images as JPGs in Adobe Photoshop.

There are plenty of benefits to shooting in RAW, with the biggest being that the larger file size allows images to retain tons more data than JPGs or PNGs. This means more flexibility when editing for a brighter and higher-quality image when you’re done.

However, there might be times when you want to share your photos with friends and family without worrying about transferring large files or whether RAW files will be compatible with their devices at all.

Here’s how to convert RAW files to JPGs in just a few clicks.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open your image in Adobe Camera Raw Click Open to move to Photoshop Click File and Export Choose Export As Save your image as a JPG