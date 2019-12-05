How to convert PDF to JPG

If you need to change a PDF file into a JPG image, we have good news. It’s an easy enough process and you have plenty of options, from online converters to software solutions.

PDF files are still a very common format for work documents, manuals and anything that involves a mixture of text, graphs and imagery. They allow for quite complex presentation, yet can be opened in your computer’s web browser if you don’t have a dedicated PDF viewer.

That said, occasionally you’ll want to export a PDF as a more basic image file like a JPG. This flattens the information into a more simple form which can’t be readily edited, which also means it’s easier to open and the file size is significantly smaller.

If you’re trying to convert your document to a JPG, here’s how to get it done.

Convert PDF to JPG: Use an online service

If you look online you’ll find a plethora of file conversion sites that can whip that PDF into an image file in a jiffy.

One such example is SmallPDF, which like most examples is completely free and as simple as pie to use. Just drag your PDF into the browser window (or click the ‘choose file’ option and select the file from the window which pops up) and you’re ready to begin.

You also have the option to directly import files from the likes of Google Drive and Dropbox, if you don’t have the option of downloading the PDF before converting.

When you’ve fed the SmallPDF service your source file, you’ll be asked if you want to create JPGs from each individual page, or extract all of the images from that file and save them separately. Choose your preference and your pics will be ready in no time at all.

Don’t worry about privacy either – your files will be vaporised once you’re done, rather than stored surreptitiously. Plus, the transfer process is nice and secure.

Convert PDF to JPG: Use a local application

If you’d rather keep the conversion local rather than uploading to the cloud, that’s not a problem. Lots of apps can be downloaded for the likes of Windows 10 and MacOS devices, to change a PDF to a JPG.

For instance, Adobe Acrobat has an export feature which can be used to pump out an image file. Just choose ‘Export PDF’ over to the right after opening your file, then choose Image, followed by JPG. When you hit the ‘Export’ button, your picture will be created.

Convert PDF to JPG: MacOS’ built-in conversion feature

If you are using a MacBook or some other MacOS device, did you know that you can convert a PDF to a JPG without downloading any extra software?

Just open the file in Preview, then click on File, followed by Export. In the ‘Format’ drop-down box, select JPEG. You can manually adjust the quality of the end product, then just hit Save and your file will be created.

