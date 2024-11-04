Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to control your iPhone with your eyes in iOS 18

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Earlier this year, Apple announced that Eye Tracking would be coming to the iPhone with iOS 18. 

Eye Tracking is an accessibility feature that allows users with physical disabilities to navigate their smartphone with their eyes. Powered by AI, Eye Tracking follows the movements of the eyes, using that information to select options, push physical buttons and swipe across the screen – all hands-free. 

Here’s how to control your iPhone with your eyes in iOS 18. 

Eye Tracking iOS 18

What you’ll need 

  • An iPhone running iOS 18 or later 
  • Good lighting and a working front camera 

The Short Version 

  1. Open your Settings 
  2. Tap Accessibility 
  3. Select Eye Tracking 
  4. Toggle Eye Tracking on
  5. Follow the instructions on the screen to calibrate Eye Tracking

How to control your iPhone with your eyes in iOS 18

  1. Step
    1

    Open your Settings 

    We’ll be using an iPhone in this guide, but you can also access Eye Tracking on an iPad or Mac device. How to control your iPhone with your eyes in iOS 18

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Accessibility 

    This is just below your General settings. How to control your iPhone with your eyes in iOS 18

  3. Step
    3

    Select Eye Tracking 

    If you can’t see this option, you may need to update your operating system to iOS 18. How to control your iPhone with your eyes in iOS 18

  4. Step
    4

    Toggle Eye Tracking on

    When this button is green, Eye Tracking is on. How to control your iPhone with your eyes in iOS 18

  5. Step
    5

    Follow the instructions on the screen to calibrate Eye Tracking

    You’ll need to recalibrate Eye Tracking any time you switch the feature on. How to control your iPhone with your eyes in iOS 18

Troubleshooting

How do you select an option when using Eye Tracking in iOS 18?

To select an option on the screen, simply turn your gaze directly to it. This will initiate the dwell pointer, selecting the option once the timer is full.

How do you access notifications and physical buttons with Eye Tracking?

To access notifications and physical buttons, such as the Home button, use the AssistiveTouch menu.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words