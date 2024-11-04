How to control your iPhone with your eyes in iOS 18
Earlier this year, Apple announced that Eye Tracking would be coming to the iPhone with iOS 18.
Eye Tracking is an accessibility feature that allows users with physical disabilities to navigate their smartphone with their eyes. Powered by AI, Eye Tracking follows the movements of the eyes, using that information to select options, push physical buttons and swipe across the screen – all hands-free.
Here’s how to control your iPhone with your eyes in iOS 18.
What you’ll need
- An iPhone running iOS 18 or later
- Good lighting and a working front camera
The Short Version
- Open your Settings
- Tap Accessibility
- Select Eye Tracking
- Toggle Eye Tracking on
- Follow the instructions on the screen to calibrate Eye Tracking
How to control your iPhone with your eyes in iOS 18
Step
1
Open your Settings
We’ll be using an iPhone in this guide, but you can also access Eye Tracking on an iPad or Mac device.
Step
2
Tap Accessibility
This is just below your General settings.
Step
3
Select Eye Tracking
If you can’t see this option, you may need to update your operating system to iOS 18.
Step
4
Toggle Eye Tracking on
When this button is green, Eye Tracking is on.
Step
5
Follow the instructions on the screen to calibrate Eye Tracking
You’ll need to recalibrate Eye Tracking any time you switch the feature on.
Troubleshooting
To select an option on the screen, simply turn your gaze directly to it. This will initiate the dwell pointer, selecting the option once the timer is full.
To access notifications and physical buttons, such as the Home button, use the AssistiveTouch menu.