Earlier this year, Apple announced that Eye Tracking would be coming to the iPhone with iOS 18.

Eye Tracking is an accessibility feature that allows users with physical disabilities to navigate their smartphone with their eyes. Powered by AI, Eye Tracking follows the movements of the eyes, using that information to select options, push physical buttons and swipe across the screen – all hands-free.

Here’s how to control your iPhone with your eyes in iOS 18.

What you’ll need

An iPhone running iOS 18 or later

Good lighting and a working front camera

The Short Version

Open your Settings Tap Accessibility Select Eye Tracking Toggle Eye Tracking on Follow the instructions on the screen to calibrate Eye Tracking

How to control your iPhone with your eyes in iOS 18 Step

1 Open your Settings We’ll be using an iPhone in this guide, but you can also access Eye Tracking on an iPad or Mac device. Step

2 Tap Accessibility This is just below your General settings. Step

3 Select Eye Tracking If you can’t see this option, you may need to update your operating system to iOS 18. Step

4 Toggle Eye Tracking on When this button is green, Eye Tracking is on. Step

5 Follow the instructions on the screen to calibrate Eye Tracking You’ll need to recalibrate Eye Tracking any time you switch the feature on.