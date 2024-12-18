How to connect your ChatGPT account to Apple Intelligence
Apple’s iOS 18.2 update is a doozy for Apple Intelligence; not only does the update bring Apple Intelligence smarts to the UK and other regions around the world, but it also brings new, more powerful AI features including AI-generated emoji and official integration with the popular LLM, ChatGPT.
This essentially supercharges the AI experience offered by the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 collection, allowing Siri to pass certain requests – like image generation and general knowledge queries – to ChatGPT without the need to use the ChatGPT app.
What’s more, you can link your ChatGPT account to your iPhone to access chat history, advanced chat features (if you pay for the monthly subscription) and more.
If you’re interested in using ChatGPT on your iPhone, here’s how to connect your ChatGPT account to Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.2.
What you’ll need:
- An iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence
- The iOS 18.2 update or later
- A ChatGPT account
The Short Version
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri.
- Tap ChatGPT.
- Tap Set Up.
- Tap Next.
- Tap Enable ChatGPT.
- Tap Sign in.
- Sign in with your ChatGPT credentials.
Step
1
Open the Settings app
The first step is to open the Settings app on your iPhone running iOS 18.2 or later.
Step
2
Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri
From the main Settings menu, scroll down and tap the Apple Intelligence & Siri menu.
Step
3
Tap ChatGPT
Scroll down the Apple Intelligence & Siri menu until you see the new ChatGPT option in the Extensions section. Tap it to continue.
Step
4
Tap Set Up
From here, you’ll be presented with a pretty barebones ChatGPT menu. Tap Set Up to continue.
Step
5
Tap Next
Here, you’ll be presented with an overview of the new ChatGPT functionality, including its integration with features like Siri and Visual Intelligence. If you’re happy with this, tap Next to continue with the setup.
Step
6
Tap Enable ChatGPT
The next page outlines how your iPhone and ChatGPT services will work together to protect your privacy, including the option to use ChatGPT without an account for added privacy. If you’re happy with this, tap Enable ChatGPT.
Step
7
Tap Sign in
ChatGPT will now work with Siri and other services on your iPhone, but what if you want to link it to your ChatGPT account? This is especially helpful if you pay for ChatGPT Plus with higher limits on requests and more advanced features. To do this, tap Sign in on the ChatGPT extension menu.
Step
8
Sign in with your ChatGPT credentials
A pop-up will appear, prompting you to log in with your ChatGPT account or sign in with your associated Apple or Google account. To continue, simply sign in and follow the on-screen instructions to link your ChatGPT account with Siri.
Troubleshooting
The ChatGPT integration was introduced in iOS 18.2, so make sure that your software is up to date.