Apple’s iOS 18.2 update is a doozy for Apple Intelligence; not only does the update bring Apple Intelligence smarts to the UK and other regions around the world, but it also brings new, more powerful AI features including AI-generated emoji and official integration with the popular LLM, ChatGPT.

This essentially supercharges the AI experience offered by the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 collection, allowing Siri to pass certain requests – like image generation and general knowledge queries – to ChatGPT without the need to use the ChatGPT app.

What’s more, you can link your ChatGPT account to your iPhone to access chat history, advanced chat features (if you pay for the monthly subscription) and more.

If you’re interested in using ChatGPT on your iPhone, here’s how to connect your ChatGPT account to Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.2.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence

The iOS 18.2 update or later

A ChatGPT account

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri. Tap ChatGPT. Tap Set Up. Tap Next. Tap Enable ChatGPT. Tap Sign in. Sign in with your ChatGPT credentials.