How to connect an Amazon Echo to different Wi-Fi

Amazon Echo smart speakers are usually set up once and then left to their own devices, only chiming in when you ask Alexa for help. But if you want to take them with you when leaving the house, have moved and didn’t bring your old router, or have simply changed the password on your home Wi-Fi, you’ll need to change your Echo speakers to a different network. This guide explains how to do that – and, depending on your device, do it without needing to reset to factory defaults.

Method one: Use the smartphone app

Most Echo speakers, such as the Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) and Amazon Echo Plus, don’t have a screen, so you’ll need to use the Alexa companion app on your smartphone to change settings, including Wi-Fi. The app is available for both iOS and Android, and the process is identical on both and for all Echo speakers.

Open the app, then open the navigation panel in the top left corner, and select Settings at the bottom of the panel. Now select Device Settings and tap on the device you want to change networks on.

You should see an entry labelled Wi-Fi network; press Change to its right. A new screen will appear inviting you to Begin Echo Setup – press Continue at the bottom. Make sure your Echo device is powered on and is showing an orange light; if it’s glowing blue, press and hold the Action button for six seconds until it changes colour.

Your smartphone may now connect to your Echo device, or you may have to manually connect through your phone’s Wi-Fi settings menu. Your device will have a custom-named Amazon network (for example Amazon-AB12).

Once you are connected and back in the Alexa app, a list of available Wi-Fi networks should appear. Select the one you want and enter the password (if it has one), then hit Connect. For hidden networks, scroll down to the bottom and tap Add a Network. A progress bar may appear with the message Preparing your Echo. After your device connects, a confirmation message should appear and your device is ready to use.

Method two: Use the touchscreen

The Echo Show, Echo Show 5 and Echo Spot both have screens that make changing Wi-Fi networks even easier, and you won’t even lose your settings. First, swipe down from the top of the screen and then tap the Settings icon (it looks like a cog), or say, “Alexa, go to Settings.” Scroll down and tap to select Wi-Fi.

If you want to update an existing connection with a new password, tap it and press Forget, then tap it a second time in the list of available connections. Enter the new password and it should connect correctly.

If you want to join a new network, simply tap it in the list of available connections, enter a password if it has one, and tap done. You should soon be connected and your device is ready to use again.