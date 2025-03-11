Although it’s not as instantaneous as connected to an iPhone, pairing AirPods to an Android device is still a seriously straightforward process that doesn’t take long.

If you’re keen to invest in one of the best Android phones of 2025 but don’t want to forgo your trusty AirPods, then this guide will see you through.

Keep reading to learn how to connect AirPods 4 to Android devices. If you have an older generation of AirPods, then scroll down to our Troubleshooting section, as the steps are slightly different. Otherwise visit our best wireless earbuds list for AirPods alternatives.

What you’ll need:

AirPods 4 or AirPods 4 with ANC

Android smartphone or tablet

The short version:

Make sure your Android has Bluetooth turned on

Open the case with the AirPods inside

Hold your AirPods next to your Android device

Double tap the front of the AirPods case

Tap your AirPods on your Android’s list of Bluetooth devices

Step

1 Make sure your Android has Bluetooth turned on Generally to check your Android has Bluetooth turned on, you’ll need to enter its Settings app and tap Bluetooth. Just be wary that the steps may differ depending on your handset. Step

2 Open the case with the AirPods inside Make sure the AirPods are placed correctly inside the case, and are charged. Step

3 Hold your AirPods next to your device Keep your AirPods close to your Android phone, ensuring the case remains open. Step

4 Double tap the front of the AirPods case Once you do this, you’ll notice the light will start flashing white. Step

5 Tap your AirPods on your Android’s list of Bluetooth devices After the case starts flashing white, you should see the AirPods appear on your Android’s Bluetooth devices list. Tap this to pair the two together.