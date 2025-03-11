Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to connect AirPods 4 to Android devices

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Although it’s not as instantaneous as connected to an iPhone, pairing AirPods to an Android device is still a seriously straightforward process that doesn’t take long.

If you’re keen to invest in one of the best Android phones of 2025 but don’t want to forgo your trusty AirPods, then this guide will see you through. 

Keep reading to learn how to connect AirPods 4 to Android devices. If you have an older generation of AirPods, then scroll down to our Troubleshooting section, as the steps are slightly different. Otherwise visit our best wireless earbuds list for AirPods alternatives.

What you’ll need:

The short version:

  • Make sure your Android has Bluetooth turned on
  • Open the case with the AirPods inside
  • Hold your AirPods next to your Android device
  • Double tap the front of the AirPods case
  • Tap your AirPods on your Android’s list of Bluetooth devices

  1. Step
    1

    Make sure your Android has Bluetooth turned on

    Generally to check your Android has Bluetooth turned on, you’ll need to enter its Settings app and tap Bluetooth. Just be wary that the steps may differ depending on your handset.Bluetooth enabled on Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

  2. Step
    2

    Open the case with the AirPods inside

    Make sure the AirPods are placed correctly inside the case, and are charged.AirPods 4 in case

  3. Step
    3

    Hold your AirPods next to your device

    Keep your AirPods close to your Android phone, ensuring the case remains open.Google Pixel 9 Pro XL with Apple AirPods 4 in case

  4. Step
    4

    Double tap the front of the AirPods case

    Once you do this, you’ll notice the light will start flashing white.AirPods 4 in case with white status light

  5. Step
    5

    Tap your AirPods on your Android’s list of Bluetooth devices

    After the case starts flashing white, you should see the AirPods appear on your Android’s Bluetooth devices list. Tap this to pair the two together.Pixel 9 Pro XL Bluetooth devices list

Troubleshooting

Can you connect older AirPods to Android?

Yes, you can connect older AirPods to Android devices but the process is slightly different. Open the charging case, keeping your AirPods placed inside, then press and hold the setup button on the case’s back until the status light flashes white.

These steps will work with all AirPods 3 and older, plus AirPods Pro.

Can you connect AirPods Max to Android?

Yes, it’s possible to connect AirPods Max to an Android device. Simply press and hold the noise control button until the status light flashes white, and the AirPods Max should appear on your Android’s Bluetooth devices list.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

