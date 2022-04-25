Have you noticed your browser is running a little slower than usual or getting slightly concerned about the number of cookies tracking you? Clearing your cache could be the answer to your problems.

If you really care about your digital privacy we’d recommend installing a VPN as well, but otherwise clearing your cache is a great start.

The cache exists to remember sections of websites, allowing them to load faster next time you visit. However, an overflowing cache can weigh down your device’s storage and cause websites to act up.

Your cache can also contain personal information, meaning you could be compromising your privacy by not clearing it regularly.

Read on to learn how to clear your cache on Apple’s Safari browser on an iPhone or iPad, or scroll to the bottom to discover how to do it on a Mac…

What we used

An iPhone with Safari installed

Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection – 34% Off The secure way to enjoy the web without compromising on speed is now 34% off at £34.12 a year, equivalent to £2.84 per month, with coverage for up to 5 devices. Compatible with Android™ and iOS® Kaspersky

Was £52.50

£34.12/year (£2.84 monthly equivalent) View Offer

The Short Version

Open your Settings Tap Safari Tap Clear History And Website Data Tap Clear History And Data

How to clear your cache on Safari Step

1 Open your device’s Settings This guide will teach you how to clear your cache on an iPhone or iPad. To learn how to do it on a Mac, scroll down to the bottom this page. Step

2 Tap Safari You may need to scroll down or search your Settings to find it. Step

3 Tap Clear History And Website Data You can also clear your cache without erasing your browsing history. Skip to the bottom of this page to learn how to do it, or keep reading to clear your history along with your cache. Step

4 Tap Clear History And Data to confirm That’s it! You’ve cleared your cache.