Everyone’s at home rather a lot at the moment and the latest figures from Netflix show that you’re all watching rather a lot of TV. Have you noticed it’s starting to get a bit dusty? Yeah, us too. Here’s our complete guide on how to clean your TV screen without ruining that crisp picture.

It’s important to remember when cleaning a television that using the wrong cleaning products, or applying too much pressure to the screen, can damage the television. So be careful while cleaning your TV.

Related: Best TVs 2020 – 15 eye-popping smart TVs for any buyer

So, how should you clean your TV?

Firstly, to be on the safe side, turn your TV off and unplug it. If it’s gotten at all warm while in use, wait for it to cool down before you proceed with cleaning the screen.

Dust the screen with a dry microfiber cloth. Make sure there is no dirt, grit or lint on the cloth from other cleaning jobs. It’s best to use a new cloth to ensure this, if possible.

Now, spray a screen cleaning solution onto your microfiber cloth. Never spray any cleaning products directly onto the television screen as this is likely to cause damage. Always double-check that the cleaning product you are using is appropriate for cleaning a television screen.

Be particularly careful if your television has a plasma screen. Plasma TVs have an anti-glare coating on their glass screen, so its best to take extra care and just dust with a dry cloth if possible. Some brands (i.e. Panasonic) advise not using any cleaning products at all and sticking with the dry microfiber cloth.

Samsung offers the following advice on-screen cleaning: “Never use abrasive pads or paper towels. If you do, you can scratch the screen or strip the anti-glare coating off the screen and cause permanent damage.”

Remember to dust off air-vents to help the TV avoid over-heating.

Related: Netflix vs Disney Plus – Which streaming service is right for you?

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…