How to clean washing machine filter
It doesn’t matter if you have a state-of-the-art washing machine or a cheap decade-old model you scouted on Facebook Marketplace, the key to keeping your washing machine running smoothly is to keep it in tip-top condition. This involves cleaning the washing machine filter regularly.
If you’re reading this and thinking “What filter?” then your filter is probably overdue a clean. Thankfully, cleaning a washing machine filter isn’t as daunting of a task as you might fear.
The purpose of the filter is to catch lint and larger items discarded from your clothes and prevent them from going down the hose and causing a blockage. However, neglect cleaning the filter and you run the risk of blocking the machine’s pump, preventing it from draining itself properly. For this reason, it’s a good idea to make cleaning the filter a monthly job to ensure you don’t encounter any future issues with the pump.
Keep reading to learn how to clean your washing machine filter in just a few minutes, or, if your washer is due a deep clean, visit our guide to learn how to clean your washing machine.
What you’ll need
- A tray
- A screwdriver
- A towel
The Short Version
- Open the small door or plinth on your washing machine
- Place a shallow tray beneath this door
- Turn and remove the cap
- Take out the filter
- Remove any debris and rinse the filter under a hot tap
- Return the filter
- Close the small door
How to clean washing machine filter
Step
1
Open the small door or plinth on your washing machine
You can usually find this toward the bottom of your washer, but it will depend on the make and model. Check your manual if you’re unsure.
It’s also a good idea to switch off your washing machine at the mains before getting started.
Step
2
Place a shallow tray beneath this door
This will catch any water or debris.
Step
3
Turn and remove the cap
You might need a screwdriver for this step depending on the make and model of your washing machine.
Step
4
Take out the filter
Remove the filter from this compartment.
Step
5
Remove any debris and rinse the filter under a hot tap
Check for any hidden debris while cleaning and don’t use any harsh chemicals as these can damage the filter.
Step
6
Return the filter
Make sure to clear any mess inside the compartment before inserting the filter again.
Step
7
Close the small door
You might also need to mop up any spills with a towel.
Troubleshooting
We recommend cleaning your washing machine filter at least once a month, but you may find that you need to clean yours more often depending on how often you use it.
If you’ve cleaned your filter and it’s still blocked, visit our guide to learn how to unblock a washing machine that won’t drain.
Not all washing machines have filters that need cleaning. Some modern models employ self-cleaning pumps instead. Check your manual to see which kind of washing machine you have.