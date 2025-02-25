How to clean washing machine filter

It doesn’t matter if you have a state-of-the-art washing machine or a cheap decade-old model you scouted on Facebook Marketplace, the key to keeping your washing machine running smoothly is to keep it in tip-top condition. This involves cleaning the washing machine filter regularly.

If you’re reading this and thinking “What filter?” then your filter is probably overdue a clean. Thankfully, cleaning a washing machine filter isn’t as daunting of a task as you might fear.

The purpose of the filter is to catch lint and larger items discarded from your clothes and prevent them from going down the hose and causing a blockage. However, neglect cleaning the filter and you run the risk of blocking the machine’s pump, preventing it from draining itself properly. For this reason, it’s a good idea to make cleaning the filter a monthly job to ensure you don’t encounter any future issues with the pump.

Keep reading to learn how to clean your washing machine filter in just a few minutes, or, if your washer is due a deep clean, visit our guide to learn how to clean your washing machine.

What you’ll need

A tray

A screwdriver

A towel

The Short Version

Open the small door or plinth on your washing machine Place a shallow tray beneath this door Turn and remove the cap Take out the filter Remove any debris and rinse the filter under a hot tap Return the filter Close the small door