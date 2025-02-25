Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to clean washing machine filter

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

It doesn’t matter if you have a state-of-the-art washing machine or a cheap decade-old model you scouted on Facebook Marketplace, the key to keeping your washing machine running smoothly is to keep it in tip-top condition. This involves cleaning the washing machine filter regularly. 

If you’re reading this and thinking “What filter?” then your filter is probably overdue a clean. Thankfully, cleaning a washing machine filter isn’t as daunting of a task as you might fear. 

The purpose of the filter is to catch lint and larger items discarded from your clothes and prevent them from going down the hose and causing a blockage. However, neglect cleaning the filter and you run the risk of blocking the machine’s pump, preventing it from draining itself properly. For this reason, it’s a good idea to make cleaning the filter a monthly job to ensure you don’t encounter any future issues with the pump. 

Keep reading to learn how to clean your washing machine filter in just a few minutes, or, if your washer is due a deep clean, visit our guide to learn how to clean your washing machine

What you’ll need 

  • A tray 
  • A screwdriver 
  • A towel 

The Short Version 

  1. Open the small door or plinth on your washing machine 
  2. Place a shallow tray beneath this door
  3. Turn and remove the cap 
  4. Take out the filter 
  5. Remove any debris and rinse the filter under a hot tap 
  6. Return the filter
  7. Close the small door

How to clean washing machine filter

  1. Step
    1

    Open the small door or plinth on your washing machine

    You can usually find this toward the bottom of your washer, but it will depend on the make and model. Check your manual if you’re unsure.

    It’s also a good idea to switch off your washing machine at the mains before getting started. How to clean washing machine filter

  2. Step
    2

    Place a shallow tray beneath this door

    This will catch any water or debris. Washing machine draining

  3. Step
    3

    Turn and remove the cap

    You might need a screwdriver for this step depending on the make and model of your washing machine.Washing machine filter cap

  4. Step
    4

    Take out the filter

    Remove the filter from this compartment. Filter out of washing machine

  5. Step
    5

    Remove any debris and rinse the filter under a hot tap

    Check for any hidden debris while cleaning and don’t use any harsh chemicals as these can damage the filter. Washing machine dirty filter

  6. Step
    6

    Return the filter

    Make sure to clear any mess inside the compartment before inserting the filter again.Wiping clean the washing machine pump cover screw thread

  7. Step
    7

    Close the small door

    You might also need to mop up any spills with a towel. How to clean washing machine filter

Troubleshooting

How often should I clean the drain filter on my washing machine?

We recommend cleaning your washing machine filter at least once a month, but you may find that you need to clean yours more often depending on how often you use it.

How do I unblock a washing machine filter?

If you’ve cleaned your filter and it’s still blocked, visit our guide to learn how to unblock a washing machine that won’t drain.

Do all washing machines have a filter to clean?

Not all washing machines have filters that need cleaning. Some modern models employ self-cleaning pumps instead. Check your manual to see which kind of washing machine you have.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

