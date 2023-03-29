 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to clean a camera lens

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you own a camera and have found your way onto this page, chances are your lens (or lenses) is overdue a clean. 

When it comes to more delicate parts of your camera, like the sensor and the optical surfaces inside the lens, it’s probably best to send your kit off to a professional. Brands like Canon and Nikon often offer services for this. 

However, while still delicate, the outside of your camera lens is something you can easily clean yourself with the right tools.

We’ve put together this guide to show you how to remove dust, dirt and smudges from your camera lens safely using a couple of tools.

What you’ll need: 

  • A camera lens 
  • A blower or soft-bristled brush 
  • A lens tissue or cleaning cloth 
  • Lens cleaning solution 

The Short Version 

  1. Remove dust using a blower 
  2. Apply a lens cleaning solution to a lens tissue or cleaning cloth 
  3. Gently wipe the lens clean using a circular motion

  1. Step
    1

    Remove dust using a blower

    You can also use a soft-bristled brush designed to clean lenses or blow on the lens with your mouth. Just be careful doing the latter, as you don’t want to get the lens wet or dirtier. How to clean a camera lens

  2. Step
    2

    Grab a lens tissue or a microfibre cleaning cloth and apply a lens cleaning solution

    You should never spray the lens cleaning solution directly on the lens as this could cause streaks or even water damage. How to clean a camera lens

  3. Step
    3

    Gently wipe the lens clean

    Use circular motions, beginning in the centre of the lens and gradually moving outward. How to clean a camera lens

Troubleshooting

How to protect your camera lens from dirt

If you’re nervous about cleaning your lenses for fear of causing damage, you might want to consider picking up a protection lens filter to cover your lens. You can then simply clean the filter as you would a regular lens. 

How to clean a camera lens that has gotten wet

If you’ve found yourself caught in the rain during a shoot, you can dry your lens using a dry microfiber cloth. If the rain is particularly heavy, it’s also worth switching the camera off and waiting for it to dry completely before using it again.

You might like…

How to uninstall apps in Windows 11

How to uninstall apps in Windows 11

Gemma Ryles 24 hours ago
How to find Dolby Atmos audio on the Sonos Era 300

How to find Dolby Atmos audio on the Sonos Era 300

Kob Monney 1 day ago
How to get Apple Music Classical on your iPhone

How to get Apple Music Classical on your iPhone

Max Parker 1 day ago
How to translate web pages in Google Chrome

How to translate web pages in Google Chrome

Adam Speight 2 days ago
How to convert RAW to JPG

How to convert RAW to JPG

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
How to change the desktop background in Windows 11

How to change the desktop background in Windows 11

Adam Speight 6 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.