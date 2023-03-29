How to clean a camera lens
If you own a camera and have found your way onto this page, chances are your lens (or lenses) is overdue a clean.
When it comes to more delicate parts of your camera, like the sensor and the optical surfaces inside the lens, it’s probably best to send your kit off to a professional. Brands like Canon and Nikon often offer services for this.
However, while still delicate, the outside of your camera lens is something you can easily clean yourself with the right tools.
We’ve put together this guide to show you how to remove dust, dirt and smudges from your camera lens safely using a couple of tools.
What you’ll need:
- A camera lens
- A blower or soft-bristled brush
- A lens tissue or cleaning cloth
- Lens cleaning solution
The Short Version
- Remove dust using a blower
- Apply a lens cleaning solution to a lens tissue or cleaning cloth
- Gently wipe the lens clean using a circular motion
Step
1
Remove dust using a blower
You can also use a soft-bristled brush designed to clean lenses or blow on the lens with your mouth. Just be careful doing the latter, as you don’t want to get the lens wet or dirtier.
Step
2
Grab a lens tissue or a microfibre cleaning cloth and apply a lens cleaning solution
You should never spray the lens cleaning solution directly on the lens as this could cause streaks or even water damage.
Step
3
Gently wipe the lens clean
Use circular motions, beginning in the centre of the lens and gradually moving outward.
Troubleshooting
If you’re nervous about cleaning your lenses for fear of causing damage, you might want to consider picking up a protection lens filter to cover your lens. You can then simply clean the filter as you would a regular lens.
If you’ve found yourself caught in the rain during a shoot, you can dry your lens using a dry microfiber cloth. If the rain is particularly heavy, it’s also worth switching the camera off and waiting for it to dry completely before using it again.