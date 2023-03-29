How to clean a camera lens

If you own a camera and have found your way onto this page, chances are your lens (or lenses) is overdue a clean.

When it comes to more delicate parts of your camera, like the sensor and the optical surfaces inside the lens, it’s probably best to send your kit off to a professional. Brands like Canon and Nikon often offer services for this.

However, while still delicate, the outside of your camera lens is something you can easily clean yourself with the right tools.

We’ve put together this guide to show you how to remove dust, dirt and smudges from your camera lens safely using a couple of tools.

What you’ll need:

A camera lens

A blower or soft-bristled brush

A lens tissue or cleaning cloth

Lens cleaning solution

The Short Version

Remove dust using a blower Apply a lens cleaning solution to a lens tissue or cleaning cloth Gently wipe the lens clean using a circular motion