How to check if your iPhone works with Apple Intelligence

Apple is finally starting to roll out its Apple Intelligence features across compatible iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Despite iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia launching back in September, the Apple Intelligence toolkit wasn’t available until now. And even so, the rollout of the toolkit is slow, with only a select number of features available now while others will launch throughout the next year.

However, it’s worth noting that even if your device supports iOS 18.1, this doesn’t guarantee that it will support Apple Intelligence.

If you’re keen to see whether your iPhone will support Apple Intelligence, follow our steps below to find out how to check your phone’s specs.

1 Open iPhone Settings To check whether your iPhone will work with Apple Intelligence, start by entering your handset’s Settings app.

2 Tap General You’ll find the General option towards the top of the Settings menu.

3 Tap About Tapping this will give you more information about your handset, most importantly this includes the iOS version your iPhone is currently running and the actual handset model.

4 Check your phone details Remember, only the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max along with the entire iPhone 16 lineup can support Apple Intelligence, so if you have any other handset model (even the regular iPhone 15) then your handset won’t support the new GenAI-powered features.



If you do have one of the compatible handsets, then next you should check the iOS version it’s currently running. If it’s not iOS 18.1 then you should follow the below steps to upgrade your software version.

5 Tap Back Tap the blue Back icon at the top left of your display to return to your Settings menu.

6 Tap Software Update to check for the relevant software update. Remember, for Apple Intelligence to run you’ll need iOS 18.1.



Follow the on-screen instructions to update your iOS. The update may take some time to download and install, so be sure to plan accordingly.