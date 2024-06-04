Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to check if your iMessage was delivered successfully

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Want to know if your messages are being delivered but don’t want to double-text the person on the other end to outright ask if they’re ignoring you? You’ve come to the right place.

There are a myriad of reasons someone might not respond to your message ranging from a busy day to an unfortunate ghosting situation. However, all of these scenarios require your message to be delivered safely in the first place.

Thankfully, Apple makes it easy to check whether a message has been delivered or if it’s still in the ether waiting to arrive. Keep reading to learn how to check the status of your messages in iMessage.

What you’ll need 

  • An iPhone, iPad, Mac, or other device with iMessage support
  • An Apple ID

The Short Version 

  1. Send your message
  2. Wait while your message sends
  3. Check for the Delivered status
  4. You might see the status change to Read

How to check if your iMessage was delivered successfully

  1. Step
    1

    Send your message

    Simply press the blue arrow to send your message. You’ll need to make sure you have an internet connection to send a message over iMessage. If you don’t have Wi-Fi or a cellular connection, your message might send as a text instead. How to check if your iMessage was delivered successfully

  2. Step
    2

    Wait while your message sends

    How long this takes will depend on your internet connection but it shouldn’t take more than a few seconds. If there’s no status below your message, it has not been delivered yet. How to check if your iMessage was delivered successfully

  3. Step
    3

    Check for the Delivered status

    You’ll know the message has sent when the status below the message changes to Delivered. This means that your recipient has received the message but does not guarantee that it has been read. How to check if your iMessage was delivered successfully

  4. Step
    4

    You might see the status change to Read

    If your recipient has read receipts toggled on, you might see the status change to Read once the message is opened. However, not everyone will have this feature switched on. How to check if your iMessage was delivered successfully

Troubleshooting

Why hasn’t my message been delivered?

Your message might not have been marked as delivered for a few reasons. If you or your recipient have a poor internet connection, the message may not be able to be sent or could arrive delayed. It could also indicate that you have been blocked by your recipient.

Which devices support iMessage?

iMessage can be accessed on a range of Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Mac. You can also send and receive messages on an Apple Watch.

You might like…

How to turn off Facebook’s web browser history

How to turn off Facebook’s web browser history

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
How to Edit Contacts in Bulk on Your iPhone

How to Edit Contacts in Bulk on Your iPhone

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
How to Set Up and Remove Call Forwarding on Your iPhone

How to Set Up and Remove Call Forwarding on Your iPhone

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
How to check if Instagram is down

How to check if Instagram is down

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
How to check if Spotify is down

How to check if Spotify is down

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
How to check if WhatsApp is down

How to check if WhatsApp is down

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words