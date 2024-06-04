How to check if your iMessage was delivered successfully

Want to know if your messages are being delivered but don’t want to double-text the person on the other end to outright ask if they’re ignoring you? You’ve come to the right place.

There are a myriad of reasons someone might not respond to your message ranging from a busy day to an unfortunate ghosting situation. However, all of these scenarios require your message to be delivered safely in the first place.

Thankfully, Apple makes it easy to check whether a message has been delivered or if it’s still in the ether waiting to arrive. Keep reading to learn how to check the status of your messages in iMessage.

What you’ll need

An iPhone, iPad, Mac, or other device with iMessage support

An Apple ID

The Short Version

Send your message Wait while your message sends Check for the Delivered status You might see the status change to Read