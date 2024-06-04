How to check if your iMessage was delivered successfully
Want to know if your messages are being delivered but don’t want to double-text the person on the other end to outright ask if they’re ignoring you? You’ve come to the right place.
There are a myriad of reasons someone might not respond to your message ranging from a busy day to an unfortunate ghosting situation. However, all of these scenarios require your message to be delivered safely in the first place.
Thankfully, Apple makes it easy to check whether a message has been delivered or if it’s still in the ether waiting to arrive. Keep reading to learn how to check the status of your messages in iMessage.
What you’ll need
- An iPhone, iPad, Mac, or other device with iMessage support
- An Apple ID
The Short Version
- Send your message
- Wait while your message sends
- Check for the Delivered status
- You might see the status change to Read
How to check if your iMessage was delivered successfully
Step
1
Send your message
Simply press the blue arrow to send your message. You’ll need to make sure you have an internet connection to send a message over iMessage. If you don’t have Wi-Fi or a cellular connection, your message might send as a text instead.
Step
2
Wait while your message sends
How long this takes will depend on your internet connection but it shouldn’t take more than a few seconds. If there’s no status below your message, it has not been delivered yet.
Step
3
Check for the Delivered status
You’ll know the message has sent when the status below the message changes to Delivered. This means that your recipient has received the message but does not guarantee that it has been read.
Step
4
You might see the status change to Read
If your recipient has read receipts toggled on, you might see the status change to Read once the message is opened. However, not everyone will have this feature switched on.
Troubleshooting
Your message might not have been marked as delivered for a few reasons. If you or your recipient have a poor internet connection, the message may not be able to be sent or could arrive delayed. It could also indicate that you have been blocked by your recipient.
iMessage can be accessed on a range of Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Mac. You can also send and receive messages on an Apple Watch.