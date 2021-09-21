How to check if your PC is ready for Windows 11

Microsoft has reinstated the Windows 11 Health Check app, which enables PC users to ascertain whether their current laptop or desktop can handle the new OS.

After some early confusion over the minimum spec requirements for Windows 11, Microsoft pulled the Health Check app soon after it announced the update this summer.

Now, three months on, it has returned to the Windows Store a couple of weeks before Microsoft commences the Windows 11 rollout. Unfortunately, even after downloading the re-released app, it’s not that convenient to use.

You’ll need to be logged in with your Microsoft ID and be a registered Windows Insider. That’s not really helpful to everyday PC users who are trying to ascertain whether they’ll need new hardware. If you tick the boxes, you can download the app here.

It’s not clear if anything within the app has changed. As Neowin points out, it hasn’t launched with a changelog. It might just be that Microsoft feels comfortable putting the app back out in the wild having somewhat clarified what will and won’t be supported.

The latest from Microsoft is that any PC running at least two cores at 1GHz or higher will be compatible, providing that CPU it’s Intel 8th generation or newer. There are a couple of 7th-Gen processors that will support the update, but they’re not really used in commercial PCs.

If you’re on an AMD-based PC you’ll need a second generation or newer Ryzen chip on board. Initially, Microsoft had stipulated the following minimum specs, which led to some confusion.

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or system on a Chip (SoC)

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Graphics card: DirectX 12 compatible graphics / WDDM 2.x

Display: Above 9″ with HD Resolution (720p)

Internet connection: Microsoft account and internet connectivity required for setup for Windows 11 Home.

Microsoft is still saying that anyone downloading the update without the minimum required specs won’t continue to receive updates, so it’s pretty important to make sure it’s compatible before doing so.