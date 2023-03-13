How to change your Spotify password

If you’re trying to update your Spotify password, look no further. We’ve put together this guide to show you how to change your password quickly and securely.

Many security experts recommend you update your social media and streaming platform passwords regularly to ensure you don’t lose access to your account if you’re unlucky enough that your login details become compromised.

Thankfully, Spotify makes the process of changing your password fast and easy – even if you can’t quite remember your old password.

Keep reading to learn how to update your Spotify password while logged in, or scroll down to the troubleshooting section of this guide for tips on changing your password when you’re locked out of your account.

What you’ll need:

A Spotify account

The Short Version

Go to Spotify’s change password page Enter your current password Choose a new password Hit Set New Password