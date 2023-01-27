How to change your password in Windows 11

Here is the simplest way to change your password in Windows 11 in only a few steps.

Almost every platform nowadays requires you to sign up to access its services, which means you’ll inevitably be left with a long list of passwords that you need to remember. For many of us, keeping track of so many passwords means that at least a few of them will end up looking the same, which can be detrimental to our online safety.

An easy way to keep yourself safe is to switch up your passwords now and again to ensure that, if you are compromised, no one is keeping hold of your information for long. Thankfully, Microsoft makes it easy to change your password when using Windows 11.

If you want to learn how you can change your password in Windows 11 in just a few steps then make sure to keep reading. Alternatively, you can also scroll to the bottom of this guide to learn what steps you should take if you forget your password.

What you’ll need:

A laptop running Windows 11

The Short Version

Click on the Windows logo

Click Settings

Go to Accounts

Click on Sign-in options

Click Password

Press Change

Enter your old password

Enter your new password and a hint

Click Finish