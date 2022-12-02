How to change your Netflix password
Need to change your Netflix password? We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to do it in just a few clicks.
There are plenty of reasons why you might need to update your Netflix password. Perhaps your account has been compromised, you’ve given your login details to one too many people or you’ve simply forgotten which password you set in the first place.
Whatever your reason, it’s a good idea to update your passwords regularly and we’ve created this guide to show you how to do it.
One thing to bear in mind here is that you’ll need to change your password in your web browser, as Netflix won’t let you change the password through the iOS or Android app. If that all sounds good, keep reading.
What you’ll need:
- A Netflix account
The Short Version
- Click on your profile picture
- Click ‘Account’
- Choose ‘Change Password’
- Enter your existing password and your new one
- Hit ‘Save’
How to change your Netflix password
Step
1
Click on your profile image
This will be in the top right corner of Netflix. You’ll want to follow these steps in the desktop browser version of Netflix.
Step
2
Click ‘Account’
You can find this option in the dropdown menu.
Step
3
Choose ‘Change Password’
This will be in the Membership And Billing section of your Netflix account settings.
Step
4
Enter your current password and then your new one
If you don’t know your current password, head to the Troubleshooting section of this guide.
Step
5
Hit ‘Save’
That’s it! You’ve updated your Netflix password.
Troubleshooting
If you can’t remember your current password, head over to Netflix’s Forgot Email/Password page and enter your email address or phone number.
Netflix will then send you a link to reset your password.
You can choose whether or not to stay logged in to Netflix on your devices when you change your password. This means you can boot people from your account if you’ve shared your password with them in the past or if a stranger has gained access to your account.
Just tick the box that says ‘Sign Out Of All Devices’ during step 5 to log out, or leave it unchecked to remain logged in on other devices.