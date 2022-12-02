 large image

How to change your Netflix password

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Need to change your Netflix password? We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to do it in just a few clicks. 

There are plenty of reasons why you might need to update your Netflix password. Perhaps your account has been compromised, you’ve given your login details to one too many people or you’ve simply forgotten which password you set in the first place.

Whatever your reason, it’s a good idea to update your passwords regularly and we’ve created this guide to show you how to do it. 

One thing to bear in mind here is that you’ll need to change your password in your web browser, as Netflix won’t let you change the password through the iOS or Android app. If that all sounds good, keep reading.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Netflix account 

The Short Version 

  1. Click on your profile picture 
  2. Click ‘Account’ 
  3. Choose ‘Change Password’ 
  4. Enter your existing password and your new one 
  5. Hit ‘Save’

How to change your Netflix password

  1. Step
    1

    Click on your profile image

    This will be in the top right corner of Netflix. You’ll want to follow these steps in the desktop browser version of Netflix. how to change your netflix password

  2. Step
    2

    Click ‘Account’

    You can find this option in the dropdown menu. how to change your netflix password

  3. Step
    3

    Choose ‘Change Password’

    This will be in the Membership And Billing section of your Netflix account settings. how to change your netflix password

  4. Step
    4

    Enter your current password and then your new one

    If you don’t know your current password, head to the Troubleshooting section of this guide. how to change your netflix password

  5. Step
    5

    Hit ‘Save’

    That’s it! You’ve updated your Netflix password. how to change your netflix password

Troubleshooting

How to change your Netflix password if you’ve forgotten it

If you can’t remember your current password, head over to Netflix’s Forgot Email/Password page and enter your email address or phone number. 

Netflix will then send you a link to reset your password.

How to kick people out of your Netflix account

You can choose whether or not to stay logged in to Netflix on your devices when you change your password. This means you can boot people from your account if you’ve shared your password with them in the past or if a stranger has gained access to your account. 

Just tick the box that says ‘Sign Out Of All Devices’ during step 5 to log out, or leave it unchecked to remain logged in on other devices.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

