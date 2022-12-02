How to change your Netflix password

Need to change your Netflix password? We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to do it in just a few clicks.

There are plenty of reasons why you might need to update your Netflix password. Perhaps your account has been compromised, you’ve given your login details to one too many people or you’ve simply forgotten which password you set in the first place.

Whatever your reason, it’s a good idea to update your passwords regularly and we’ve created this guide to show you how to do it.

One thing to bear in mind here is that you’ll need to change your password in your web browser, as Netflix won’t let you change the password through the iOS or Android app. If that all sounds good, keep reading.

What you’ll need:

A Netflix account

The Short Version

Click on your profile picture Click ‘Account’ Choose ‘Change Password’ Enter your existing password and your new one Hit ‘Save’