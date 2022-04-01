Facebook is one of the biggest websites we use to connect with friends and family, making it important that people are actually able to find you there.

Whether you’ve gotten married, are going by a different name or are trying out a new nickname, there are loads of reasons you might want to switch up your Facebook name at some point in your account’s lifetime.

Here’s how to go about it in eight simple steps (and what you can do if Facebook doesn’t approve of your new name).

If you’re ready to change your Facebook name, follow this guide to learn how.

It’s important to note that Facebook only allows users to change their names once every 60 days, so make sure you’re confident about your choice before hitting save.

Facebook also has a pretty strict set of guidelines to prevent users from coming up with fake names. For this reason, you’re not allowed to include any of the below:

Words or phrases that go against Facebook’s Community Standards (slurs, representing dangerous individuals)

Words or phrases that represent organisations instead of persons

Symbols, numbers, unusual capitalisation, repeating characters or punctuation

Characters from multiple languages

Titles of any kind (professional, religious)

If your new name is free of any of the above, you can follow the steps below to get started. If it isn’t, scroll to the bottom of this page to learn what you can do if Facebook doesn’t like your new name.

What you’ll need:

A Facebook account

A name you’ll want for at least 60 days

The Short Version

Go to your Facebook Settings Find your name and click Edit Enter your new name Allow Facebook to review it Enter your password and hit Save Changes

How to change your name on Facebook Step

1 Go to your Facebook news feed We’ll be using screenshots from the Windows browser version of Facebook, but the steps on the mobile app are very similar. You can scroll down to the bottom of this page to learn how to change your name there. Step

2 Click the arrow in the top right corner This will bring up a drop-down menu with your account settings. Step

3 Click Settings & Privacy This is the option with the icon that resembles a cog. Step

4 Choose Settings That’s the cog icon once again. Step

5 Find your name and hit Edit You can also find the option to edit your username here. Step

6 Type your new name into the field You can change your first name, middle name and/or surname at this stage. Step

7 Click Review Change If your name is too short, contains unusual capitalisation or breaks any of Facebook’s other guidelines, you may be stopped here. If you think Facebook is wrong, scroll down to the bottom of this guide to learn what you can do to appeal that decision. Step

8 Enter your password and hit Save Changes That’s it! Your new name should appear on your account very soon.