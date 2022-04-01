 large image

How to change your name on Facebook

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Facebook is one of the biggest websites we use to connect with friends and family, making it important that people are actually able to find you there. 

Whether you’ve gotten married, are going by a different name or are trying out a new nickname, there are loads of reasons you might want to switch up your Facebook name at some point in your account’s lifetime. 

Here’s how to go about it in eight simple steps (and what you can do if Facebook doesn’t approve of your new name). 

If you’re ready to change your Facebook name, follow this guide to learn how. 

It’s important to note that Facebook only allows users to change their names once every 60 days, so make sure you’re confident about your choice before hitting save. 

Facebook also has a pretty strict set of guidelines to prevent users from coming up with fake names. For this reason, you’re not allowed to include any of the below: 

  • Words or phrases that go against Facebook’s Community Standards (slurs, representing dangerous individuals)
  • Words or phrases that represent organisations instead of persons
  • Symbols, numbers, unusual capitalisation, repeating characters or punctuation
  • Characters from multiple languages
  • Titles of any kind (professional, religious) 

If your new name is free of any of the above, you can follow the steps below to get started. If it isn’t, scroll to the bottom of this page to learn what you can do if Facebook doesn’t like your new name. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Facebook account 
  • A name you’ll want for at least 60 days

The Short Version 

  1. Go to your Facebook Settings 
  2. Find your name and click Edit
  3. Enter your new name 
  4. Allow Facebook to review it 
  5. Enter your password and hit Save Changes 

  1. Step
    1

    Go to your Facebook news feed

    We’ll be using screenshots from the Windows browser version of Facebook, but the steps on the mobile app are very similar. You can scroll down to the bottom of this page to learn how to change your name there. Facebook news feed

  2. Step
    2

    Click the arrow in the top right corner

    This will bring up a drop-down menu with your account settings. Facebook account settings dropdown menu

  3. Step
    3

    Click Settings & Privacy

    This is the option with the icon that resembles a cog. Facebook Settings & Privacy button

  4. Step
    4

    Choose Settings

    That’s the cog icon once again. Facebook Settings button

  5. Step
    5

    Find your name and hit Edit

    You can also find the option to edit your username here. Facebook general account settings

  6. Step
    6

    Type your new name into the field

    You can change your first name, middle name and/or surname at this stage. Enter your new name on Facebook

  7. Step
    7

    Click Review Change

    If your name is too short, contains unusual capitalisation or breaks any of Facebook’s other guidelines, you may be stopped here. If you think Facebook is wrong, scroll down to the bottom of this guide to learn what you can do to appeal that decision. Review your name change on Facebook

  8. Step
    8

    Enter your password and hit Save Changes

    That’s it! Your new name should appear on your account very soon. Enter your password and confirm your new name on Facebook

Troubleshooting

How do I change my name in the mobile app? 

To change your name in the iPhone or Android app, simply open Facebook, tap on the three line menu at the top of the page and follow the same steps listed above.

What if Facebook doesn’t like my new name?

If Facebook rejects your new name for whatever reason, you can always submit a photo of your ID to the website to prove your name isn’t a breach of Facebook’s guidelines.

