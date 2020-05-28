How to change your Facebook password and keep your account secure

While it might seem like a good idea to set one memorable password across all your social media, doing so can actually leave your accounts vulnerable to hackers. It is important to update your social media passwords regularly to keep them secure, which is why we’ve put together this guide to show you how to change your Facebook password.

Whether you’ve forgotten your last password or are just due to update, Facebook recommends you bear a few things in mind when it comes to creating a new password. The social network advises your password be long and easy for you to remember but difficult for others to guess. It also recommends that you avoid passwords you use for other accounts, such as your email or bank account, and that you do not include personal information others will know, such as your email, phone number or birthday.

If you’re worried about keeping track of your passwords, you can use a password manager to generate and store high-security passwords for you. Check out our best password managers guide to find out more and read on to find out how to change your Facebook password.

How to change your Facebook password

If you’re logged in:

Click the down arrow in the top right

Click ‘Settings & Privacy’ (those using Classic Facebook instead of New Facebook can skip this step)

Select ‘Settings’

Click ‘Security and Login’

Find ‘Change password’ and click ‘Edit’

Enter your current password and your new password

Click ‘Save Changes’

If you’re logged in to your account but have forgotten your password, follow the above steps but click ‘Forgot your password?’.

If you’ve forgotten your password and found yourself locked out of your account, you will need to reset your password. Here’s how.

If you’re logged out:

Click ‘Forgotten account’ or go directly to the Find Your Account page

Enter the email address, phone number, full name or username associated with your account

Click ‘Search’

Follow the instructions on screen to recover your account

How to generate a one-time password

If you’re in a situation in which you don’t feel comfortable entering your password (such as a library or internet cafe), Facebook actually has an option to generate a temporary code that will let you log in securely without exposing your real password.

One-time passwords cannot be used more than once and require you to attach your phone number to your account. They also will not be available if you have two-factor authentication switched on.

Here’s how to generate a one-time password:

Send an SMS with the message ‘otp’ to 32665 (O2, Vodafone and Cable & Wireless)

You will receive a unique 6-character temporary password

Enter this code in the ‘Password’ section at the Facebook login screen

