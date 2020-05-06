Wondering how to change your Disney Plus password? Whether you’re doing a routine password update or you’ve been forced into action by someone trying to break into your account, here’s what you need to do.

For a regular password change, simply log in to your account on the Disney Plus website (or via the app) and, depending on what type of device you’re using, tap or click your Disney Plus profile icon. If you’re struggling to find it, it’ll likely be nestled in one of the corners.

From the dropdown menu that appears, hit ‘Account’, and on the next page, you’ll see the option to change your password.

As with all password changes, we’d recommend using a completely unfamiliar series of letters and numbers, with special characters and capital letters included. You’ll subsequently receive an email confirming the password change.

If you’re worried your account may have been compromised, you may see the Error Code 86 when attempting to log in, accompanied by the message: “We’re sorry; this account has been blocked.”

In this case, we’d recommend resetting your password and contacting Disney for support. To reset your Disney Plus password, take the following steps:

On the Disney Plus welcome page, select Log In

Enter your email address

Hit Continue

Select Forgot Password?

Disney will send a six-digit passcode to your email address (it may take up to 15 minutes to arrive)

Enter your code on Disney Plus

Create a new password for your account

If you don’t receive your passcode (make sure you check your Spam folder), contact Disney Plus’ customer service team, which is advertised as being available 24/7. To get in touch with them, scroll down to the bottom of this page.

