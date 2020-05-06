Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

How to change your Disney Plus password

Aatif Sulleyman |

Wondering how to change your Disney Plus password? Whether you’re doing a routine password update or you’ve been forced into action by someone trying to break into your account, here’s what you need to do.

For a regular password change, simply log in to your account on the Disney Plus website (or via the app) and, depending on what type of device you’re using, tap or click your Disney Plus profile icon. If you’re struggling to find it, it’ll likely be nestled in one of the corners.

Related: How to find Disney Plus’ 4K movies and TV shows

From the dropdown menu that appears, hit ‘Account’, and on the next page, you’ll see the option to change your password.

As with all password changes, we’d recommend using a completely unfamiliar series of letters and numbers, with special characters and capital letters included. You’ll subsequently receive an email confirming the password change.

If you’re worried your account may have been compromised, you may see the Error Code 86 when attempting to log in, accompanied by the message: “We’re sorry; this account has been blocked.”

In this case, we’d recommend resetting your password and contacting Disney for support. To reset your Disney Plus password, take the following steps:

  • On the Disney Plus welcome page, select Log In
  • Enter your email address
  • Hit Continue
  • Select Forgot Password?
  • Disney will send a six-digit passcode to your email address (it may take up to 15 minutes to arrive)
  • Enter your code on Disney Plus
  • Create a new password for your account

If you don’t receive your passcode (make sure you check your Spam folder), contact Disney Plus’ customer service team, which is advertised as being available 24/7. To get in touch with them, scroll down to the bottom of this page.

Related: Netflix vs Disney Plus

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Disney+ offer

Disney+ (7-day free trial)

Dive into Disney's brand new streaming service and watch shows likes The Mandalorian, The Simpsons and more, completely free for the first seven days of your subscription.

Disney+

|

7-day trial

|

FREE

View Deal

FREE

|

7-day trial

|

Disney+

Powered by Trusted Reviews

 

Aatif Sulleyman
Deputy News and Features Editor
Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …
Aatif Sulleyman

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor

NAV BUG FIX